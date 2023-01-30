Accenture Invests In 3D Hologram Company Forma Vision For Metaverse Customer Interactions

Accenture has made an undisclosed strategic investment in Forma Vision, a company that produces live-streamed 3D hologram images of people, objects, and places, to be sent into the metaverse from a home, office, or anywhere else.

“Volumetric video allows people to show up as their authentic selves in the metaverse. Imagine having your favourite music artist perform in your living room,” said Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures.

“We believe video holograms can dynamically enhance everything from e-commerce, gaming and other media, sports and entertainment experiences to virtual healthcare, medicine and even product design.”

Accenture said that, using Forma Vision’s low-cost, live-streaming volumetric video technology it, and others had conducted executive town-halls, training, and small group meetings.

Forma Vision also joined Accenture’s Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program focused on investing in companies with disruptive enterprise tech. Project Spotlight also connects emerging tech startups with Global 2000 companies to plug strategic innovation gaps.

“Accenture sees the metaverse as an evolving and expanding continuum of technologies that will increasingly blur the boundary between the physical and the digital and transform the way businesses and consumers interact,” said David Treat, senior managing director and global lead of Accenture’s Metaverse Continuum business group.

“We believe Forma Vision’s volumetric video technology will enable more immersive, engaging interactions and help further bridge real and virtual worlds by allowing people, places and things to be more authentically represented in the metaverse.”

Adam Kirk, founder and CEO of Forma Vision, said, “Volumetric collaboration is the future of hybrid work. Our mission is to bring truly natural communication to enterprise, to allow everyone to contribute meaningfully independent of location. With Accenture as our partner, we will deliver unparalleled collaboration experiences to a wide range of enterprise customers.”

