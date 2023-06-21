Acast+ Access Adds Podcast Benefits To Subscription Service

New research from Acast has shown that there is a significant, lucrative opportunity for publishers and other companies to integrate podcasts into their current subscriptions.

According to a recent Acast survey, more than a quarter of consumers (27 per cent) would be more likely to sign up for a subscription if they also received podcast benefits as part of that subscription. More than a fifth of consumers (21 per cent) would be willing to pay even more to get the added podcast benefits.

With the launch of Acast+ Access, companies with existing membership offerings — including news publishers, media organisations, streaming services, and more — can now integrate podcast benefits into the paywall they already use for their subscribers.

Acast+ Access allows companies to upgrade their current subscription offering with various podcast benefits, such as ad-free listening, exclusive content (e.g. paywalled episodes, extended episodes, full series), personalised intros and outros, archived content, early access to content, and more. Subscribers can then access those benefits on their podcast app or listening platform of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, the web, and any other platform that supports private RSS feeds.

Companies adopting Acast+ Access manage their own subscriber base and control the sign-up page, checkout, and onboarding experience for their subscription offering, simplifying the process for their subscribers. The scalable solution also provides valuable reporting and analytics tools, giving companies valuable insights into how their premium podcasts are performing.

Acast+ Access is currently in use by companies including History Hit, the podcast, SVOD and content platform founded by historian Dan Snow, who will be launching exclusive content later this Summer.

Steve Lanham — head of podcasts at History Hits says: “History Hit has always aimed to make history more accessible in the digital age, and podcasts are a huge part of that mission. Through Acast+ Access, we can offer listeners more of the audio they love, giving them additional access to fascinating stories and interviews from the world’s leading historians and experts.”