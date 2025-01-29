ACA & AANA To Host Inside Effectiveness 2025 In Syd, Melb & Brissie Featuring Marketing Experts Fran Clayton & Andy Morley

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) will host Inside Effectiveness in Sydney, Melbourne, and, for the first time, Brisbane in 2025 – delivering insights to help brands and agencies boost their marketing impact and drive growth.

Headline speakers for the Sydney (25 February) and Melbourne (27 February) events include WARC APAC senior vice president Edward Pank, BMF strategist Christina Aventi and effectiveness expert Hannah McHard, with Brisbane (12 March) speakers to be announced soon.

“Inside Effectiveness addresses the pressures of shifting consumer behaviours and increasing demands for accountability, providing marketers with informed strategies to excel in today’s competitive landscape,” Tony Hale, CEO, ACA said.

“This is a must-attend event for marketers aiming to create campaigns that are both creative and commercially effective. Don’t miss the chance to gain the tools and inspiration needed to drive tangible business results and build a culture of measurable success within your team,” Josh Faulks, CEO, AANA added.

Pank will present WARC’s 2025 Marketer’s Toolkit for Effectiveness, equipping CMOs and agencies with solutions to tackle marketing challenges.

The events will also showcase the strategy and creative process behind three 2024 campaigns, followed by a panel moderated by Fran Clayton, chief strategy officer at Ogilvy, where speakers will share how they proved effectiveness and its lasting impact on their business.

Featured case studies include Aldi & BMF Australia’s ‘Shop ALDI First’ – How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis, featuring Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer, and Hannah McHard, head of effectiveness at BMF.

Uber and Special Australia’s ‘Get Almost Almost Anything’ is another case study, featuring Kellie Box, strategy director at Special Australia, and Andy Morley, director of marketing at Uber & Uber Eats APAC.

Lastly, 303 MullenLowe and Budget Direct Australia’s ‘One Campaign. Six Years of Market Redefining Insurance Growth – Solved’ is featured as a case study, with Jonathan Kerr, chief growth officer, auto and general, Budget Direct and Jody Elston, chief strategy officer, 303 MullenLowe Sydney presenting.