Absurd Supercheap Auto Ad Proves Revhead Heaven

Absurd Supercheap Auto Ad Proves Revhead Heaven
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Supercheap Auto spotlights superstars and super stunts in its new “Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign.

The ad kicks into gear for its eighth instalment with a high-octane four-and-a-half-minute film, Country Club Chaos, created by TAXI Film Production and Chimera Project.

Country Club Chaos features five cheeky valets racing, drifting, skidding and jumping high- performance cars around a golf course at the fictitious Redline Country Club.

Oil brands Nulon, Penrite, Valvoline, Mobil and Castrol are the big stars, supported by a cameo cast of famous faces featuring current and former Supercars drivers including Russell Ingall, Shane van Gisbergen, Chaz Mostert, Rick Kelly and David Reynolds.

Joining them are rally car driver Molly Taylor, international DJs Carl Cox and Bombs Away, Aussie comedy duo Marty & Michael, Nitro Circus stars Harry Bink and Ryan Williams and Australian supercross legend Chad Reed.

Returning for 2023 are fan favourites Marty and Moog, hosts of Mighty Car Mods, Australia’s number one DIY automotive YouTube channel with more than 800 million views where they show a global audience how to customise and improve the performance of their vehicles.

Supercheap Auto content manager Reece Moger said this year’s campaign was designed to educate as well as entertain audiences.

“We want this campaign to excite people, inspire them to look after their vehicles and empower them to lift the bonnet and give it a go when it comes to checking and changing their engine oil,” Moger said.

“Our Best Performing Engine Oils campaigns are always a lot of fun to create and everyone involved genuinely has a good time which is exactly the energy and attitude we’d love to see people bring to servicing and improving their vehicles.

“Last year’s campaign received international exposure with more than 100M impressions across our social channels and we’re committed to making this year’s bigger and better – there’s nothing else quite like it in the market.”

Country Club Chaos is directed by Miles Murphy and was filmed over four days at the former Arundel Hills Country Club site on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

“What we wanted to do was make the most of these cars and these situations and find the best way of utilising their strengths to create a story,” Murphy said.

“It’s really about striking that balance between entertainment and high-octane car action.”

Chimera Project’s Executive Creative Directors Brendan Greaney and Jonathan Drapes said they relished the opportunity to work on this action-packed and creatively thrilling annual campaign.

“Working on the Best Performing Engine Oils campaign is like being given the keys to a sports car – go fast and try not to crash!” Greaney said.

“We got the formula right for last year’s campaign which gave us the freedom this year to pump the accelerator and really take it up a gear.”

The campaign, supported by PR and influencer engagement, goes live from 6am AEDT on Thursday 16 February 2023, across TV, radio, digital and social.

CREDITS
Client: Supercheap Auto
Managing Director: Benjamin Ward
Content Manager: Reece Moger
Head of Marketing: Julia Willcox
Sponsorship and Community Specialist: Justin Murray

Creative Agency: Chimera Project
Executive Creative Directors: Brendan Greaney and Jonathan Drapes

Production Company: TAXI Film Production Executive Producer: Andrew Wareham Senior Producer: Imogen Dick
Director: Miles Murphy

DOP: Adam Clark
Stunt Co-ordinator: John Walton Driver/Vehicle Co-ordinator: Ron Whyte

Post-Production: Chop Shop

Please login with linkedin to comment

Supercheap Auto

Latest News

Always Human Nabs Monica Plaza As Senior Social Account Manager
  • Marketing

Always Human Nabs Monica Plaza As Senior Social Account Manager

Sports and entertainment marketing agency Always Human has announced the appointment of senior social account manager, Monica Plaza (lead image). Plaza joins Always Human after her recent role as Samsung Australia’s social media manager. Her previous roles have also included working across the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. The Sydney-based agency whose client roster […]

The KIIS Network Unveils PRIDE Plans
  • Media

The KIIS Network Unveils PRIDE Plans

To commemorate 2023 WorldPride, the KIIS Network, in conjunction with iHeart have launched ‘KIIS with PRIDE,’ a cross platform celebration of the fabulous festivities taking place in Sydney. Officially having launched this week and live until 6 March, KIIS with PRIDE is a live station accessible on iHeart, playing music from trending LGBTQIA+ icons and […]

No Ads, No Pitches, No Price Negotiations: Max Baxter On Huge’s New Model
  • B&T Exclusive

No Ads, No Pitches, No Price Negotiations: Max Baxter On Huge’s New Model

As reported in B&T yesterday, one of Australia’s most successful advertising exports, Mat Baxter, has made a return (of sorts) to Australia with the opening of operations in Australia of his current employer Huge. While Baxter himself remains in New York, Australia has boots on the ground in the form of Ben Skelsey, who is […]

Bastion Appoints Karen Powell As Global Group Chief Operating Officer
  • Media

Bastion Appoints Karen Powell As Global Group Chief Operating Officer

Bastion has announced the appointment of Karen Powell (left in lead image) to the newly created global role of group chief operating officer, as the group continues to grow globally. Powell has worked across Asia Pacific and North America for over 20 years and brings a wealth of knowledge in regional go-to-market planning, integrated digital […]

Melbourne Demons Partner With Protein Yoghurteer YOPRO
  • Marketing

Melbourne Demons Partner With Protein Yoghurteer YOPRO

Danone’s high protein brand, YOPRO, will help fuel the Demons’ journey in 2023, with the popular yoghurt brand signing on as a major partner of the club. The new partnership will see YoPRO’s high-protein products integrated into Melbourne’s training and game nutrition, fuelling players across both its AFL and AFLW programs. Melbourne lead performance dietitian, […]

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director
  • Marketing

Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director

Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director. With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was […]

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge
  • Media

Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge

Are you both BINGE subscriber & regularly at a loss about anti-dandruff shampoos? Help has arrived in the form of ads.

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads

Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]