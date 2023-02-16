Absurd Supercheap Auto Ad Proves Revhead Heaven

Supercheap Auto spotlights superstars and super stunts in its new “Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign.

The ad kicks into gear for its eighth instalment with a high-octane four-and-a-half-minute film, Country Club Chaos, created by TAXI Film Production and Chimera Project.

Country Club Chaos features five cheeky valets racing, drifting, skidding and jumping high- performance cars around a golf course at the fictitious Redline Country Club.

Oil brands Nulon, Penrite, Valvoline, Mobil and Castrol are the big stars, supported by a cameo cast of famous faces featuring current and former Supercars drivers including Russell Ingall, Shane van Gisbergen, Chaz Mostert, Rick Kelly and David Reynolds.

Joining them are rally car driver Molly Taylor, international DJs Carl Cox and Bombs Away, Aussie comedy duo Marty & Michael, Nitro Circus stars Harry Bink and Ryan Williams and Australian supercross legend Chad Reed.

Returning for 2023 are fan favourites Marty and Moog, hosts of Mighty Car Mods, Australia’s number one DIY automotive YouTube channel with more than 800 million views where they show a global audience how to customise and improve the performance of their vehicles.

Supercheap Auto content manager Reece Moger said this year’s campaign was designed to educate as well as entertain audiences.

“We want this campaign to excite people, inspire them to look after their vehicles and empower them to lift the bonnet and give it a go when it comes to checking and changing their engine oil,” Moger said.

“Our Best Performing Engine Oils campaigns are always a lot of fun to create and everyone involved genuinely has a good time which is exactly the energy and attitude we’d love to see people bring to servicing and improving their vehicles.

“Last year’s campaign received international exposure with more than 100M impressions across our social channels and we’re committed to making this year’s bigger and better – there’s nothing else quite like it in the market.”

Country Club Chaos is directed by Miles Murphy and was filmed over four days at the former Arundel Hills Country Club site on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

“What we wanted to do was make the most of these cars and these situations and find the best way of utilising their strengths to create a story,” Murphy said.