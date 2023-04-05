“Absolute Disgrace!” Fans Fury At NRL Club’s “Utterly Disrespectful'” Anzac Day Failure

Hapless NRL team the Wests Tigers has found itself in the middle of yet another PR disaster following the release of the club’s annual Anzac Day jersey.

With the game still recovering from last year’s Pride fiasco, the Tigers launched the jersey on Monday with Englishman John Bateman and NRLW player Ruby-Jean Kennard who stood with a serviceman and a dog in front of a combat helicopter.

Image courtesy of WestTigers.com.au

However, it was quickly pointed out that the soldiers depicted on the jersey aren’t Australian or even New Zealanders but are, in fact, American troops in front of an American service helicopter.

Wests Tigers have admitted that the jersey’s designer simply downloaded the offending image from a picture library.

However, the faux pas quickly went public and viral, outraging vets and fans alike.

The struggling NRL club, who are the current wooden spooners and haven’t won a game in 12 months, were described by fans as a “circus”.

People took to social media to vent their displeasure. “How dare you insult the Australian defence force, in which I proudly served for 20 years,” said one ex-military person. “Absolute disgrace using US soldiers on that jersey.”

“What an insult to our service men and women, can’t even display them on a jersey for ANZAC day,” said another.

Another West Tigers fan added: “Surely this isn’t possible? Don’t let this fester, we are a laughing stock from the front boardroom to the dressing room, please give us long suffering fans the ability to defend this one.”

“Joke on and off the field. Sack Pascoe, sack Brookes. Put a broom through the rest,” fumed another.

While another joked: “Typical Australians no idea what ANZAC means. Already getting it confused with AUKUS….”

Ex-NRL player and now commentator, Paul Gallen, added: “Someone’s in trouble there, someone’s in trouble.

“Especially Anzac Day. We live in this beautiful country because of what they did for us, the sacrifices they made.

“To stuff that up — that’s a big stuff-up,” Gallen said.

Wests Tigers’ management initially defended the jersey and said it had no plans on pulling it and players would wear it in the club’s round eight clash with Manly.

The club said in a statement: “Wests Tigers has collaborated with Holsworthy Army Barracks, who have sighted and approved all collateral relating to the release of this jersey.

“The soldiers on the jersey simply depict the modern-day soldier serving in a desert environment.

“The final design was approved by NRL Licensing,” the statement read.

However, this afternoon [Wednesday] the club had an embarrassing about-face following the very public backlash and said the offending jersey would undergo a redesign.

Management said in a statement: “As a club Wests Tigers is deeply sorry if the use of this image has in any way offended anyone. This was never our intention, and we are taking steps to rectify this.

“We have taken on board feedback from our members and fans, and we will be redesigning our 2023 Commemorative Jersey, immediately.

“Wests Tigers deeply regret any offence the use of this stock image may have caused and remains completely committed to honouring and respecting all those servicemen and women who have, and who continue, to serve.

“The redesigned 2023 Commemorative Jersey will be worn by our team in Round 8.”