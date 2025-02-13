Absolut Returns To Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras With Unmissable Events In 2025

Absolut, as a proud partner of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2025, returns this season to celebrate and champion the past, present and future of inclusive nightlife in Australia. Absolut X is making its mark across the festival with three major events: the Absolut X Stage at Fair Day, Absolut Presents: The Official Fair Day After Party at The Beresford, and the highly anticipated launch of Club Gras Presented by Absolut X at ivy.

Absolut X is where sub-cultures collide, new sounds emerge and vibrant communities are formed. A testament to Absolut’s long-standing commitment to LGBTQIA+ culture, Absolut X creates immersive, inclusive spaces for self-expression, music and connection.

Sydney Mardi Gras 2025 welcomes an exciting new addition to its official lineup: Club Gras Presented by Absolut X at ivy on Wednesday 26 February. A tribute to the roots of queer club culture, Club Gras is about more than just music, it’s a celebration of the dancefloors that have long been a sanctuary for the LGBTQIA+ community. Club Gras is your ticket to meet on the dancefloor in the beating heart of Sydney – where memories are made, friendships are forged and the energy is electric. Kicking off at 9pm and going late into the night, with sets by BASHKKA, CCL, Jennifer Loveless, Fried Pork Chop and more to be announced.

Fair Day is the ultimate launchpad for Mardi Gras 2025, and Absolut X will set the stage with a lineup of beloved community icons on Sunday 16 February. Celebrating six consecutive years of proud partnership, the standout Absolut X stage will come to life with sets from Feisty, James Alexandr, L.O.U (VIC) and Joelby – filling the floor with house anthems and queer party favourites all day long.

The celebrations continue well into the night with Absolut Presents: The Official Fair Day After Party at The Beresford. As the go-to post-Fair Day destination, expect a high-energy night of dance, drinks, DJs and drag. Soundtracked by MKY, Colin Gaff, Brad James and more, plus drag shows starring Minnie Cooper, Charisma Bell and Carmen Geddit, this official party is THE spot to keep the Fair Day vibes going.

Pernod Ricard Pacific’s Marketing Director, Kristy Rutherford said: “For more than 50 years Absolut has stood alongside the LGBTQIA+ community – championing equal love, freedom of expression and the safe spaces that foster inclusivity. We are proud to be kicking off our sixth consecutive year of partnership with Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras bringing the Absolut X platform to life across some of the city’s finest nightlife institutions.”

The ultimate mix of community, cocktails and music, Absolut X is where subcultures unite on the dancefloor and new creative expressions come to life. Join us as we take over Mardi Gras 2025, celebrating the past, present and future of inclusive nightlife.