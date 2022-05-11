Michael Rowland Takes A Swipe At The Today Show Amidst ABC’s News Breakfast Momentous Ratings Win

Mary Madigan
ABC’s Michael Rowland has taken a swipe at Nine’s breakfast show Today after ABC’s News Breakfast beat the flagship show in the ratings.

Recently ABC’s News Breakfast has overtaken Nine’s Today in the ratings, last week the show managed to beat the show repeatedly.

According to TV Tonight, News Breakfast averaged 195,000 metro viewers and Today averaged 176,000 metro viewers for a whole week – not even Karl’s charming antics managed to bring Today out on top.

Interestingly, Seven’s Sunrise did still maintain a number one spot, so Kochie will be sleeping like a baby.

Of course, Michael Rowland is a host of News Breakfast and he opened up about the win.

TV Tonight reported that Rowland said: “The result reflects our key point of difference to the other shows.

“We don’t have ‘News’ in our title for nothing. It is really pleasing to see viewers coming to us for information and analysis, particularly in the election campaign. And of course, they still get some laughs!”

A win over a major network breakfast show is a huge win for ABC, and they probably have the addition of Tony Armstrong to thank, who has proved a huge hit with viewers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Armstrong (@tonaaayy)

Still, there’s also no disputing that Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon are breakfast television magic, so it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds.

