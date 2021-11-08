ABC Stands Firm Against Murdoch Media Over Fox News Expose

Sydney, Australia - March 24, 2015: People entering and leaving the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Centre in Ultimo.
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



The ABC has announced it did not breach its code of practice regarding an expose it ran about Fox News on Four Corners, despite pressure from Murdoch Media.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, ABC’s internal complaints division came to the conclusion that the government-funded broadcaster had not breached its code of practice when reporting on the Murdoch Media-owned Fox News.

If you aren’t up to speed on this saga, this year, ABC aired a two-part series on Four Corners that delved into the alleged biased reporting done by the Murdoch owned conservative news channel Fox News. It was titled, “Fox and the Big Lie.

The series alleged that the network was guilty of bias reporting during the Donald Trump era.

The episodes included allegations of propaganda and interviews with former staff at Fox News. To put it lightly, it did not paint Fox News in a flattering light. 

After the episodes aired, SMH reported that a Fox News spokesperson said: “The episode clearly violates the basic tenets of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s published standards by exhibiting bias and a failure to maintain any level of impartiality in the presentation of news and information.”

The ABC maintained that it asked for the perspective of the conservative network, but it was not given. ABC also released a statement that said: “News Corp not enjoying scrutiny does not mean the scrutiny is unwarranted.”

Naturally, Murdoch Media was not impressed by the coverage and sent off a 27-page complaint letter to ABC and demanded an external inquiry be conducted. 

According, to The Guardian, following the Four Corners episodes News Corp, published over 45 articles criticising the ABC. 

Still, The ABC has decided not to back down and seemingly won’t be doing anything further to appease Murdoch. 

SMH also reported that according to sources Fox News may seek legal action now that it is clear The ABC won’t be apologising or backtracking on its claims against the network.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC Murdoch Media Sky News The Guardian

Latest News

‘But Is It Bonsoy’: Asks Bonsoy In New Brand Platform With Thinkerbell
  • Campaigns
  • Media

‘But Is It Bonsoy’: Asks Bonsoy In New Brand Platform With Thinkerbell

Bonsoy launched its new brand platform, ‘But is it Bonsoy,’ with Thinkerbell to get consumers questioning their milk choices. With cafe culture booming in Australia following lockdown, consumers aren’t just settling for any milk in their latte. Pickier than ever, Australian coffee drinkers are not just expanding their preferences when it comes to the variety […]

Unruly Appoints Grant Bingham To VP Of International Media Business Development
  • Media

Unruly Appoints Grant Bingham To VP Of International Media Business Development

Unruly, a leading global video and CTV programmatic advertising platform have announced the appointment of Grant Bingham as vice president of international media business development. The ad tech veteran and former head of publisher services at AOL will now lead all media partnerships in Unruly’s international markets across the APAC and EMEA regions. To deliver […]

Reprise Take Home Google Honours Award
  • Marketing

Reprise Take Home Google Honours Award

Performance marketing company, Reprise, have been awarded the highly competitive Google Honours Agency of the Quarter award for Q3. The award is given for excellence in search marketing in the Australian media industry. The winning agency demonstrates effectiveness for clients and provides search agencies with up-to-date benchmarking. CEO of Reprise Australia, Maria Grivas (featured image), […]

iD Collective Appointed As PR And Social Media Agency For New Horizons
  • Media

iD Collective Appointed As PR And Social Media Agency For New Horizons

Social media, PR, and events agency, iD Collective, will join forces with wellbeing and specialist service provider New Horizons. The new partnership will see iD Collective provide PR, strategic communications, and social media agency for New Horizons. iD Collective will also advise New Horizons across internal and external communication activities and manage proactive and reactive […]

Kmart Launches Annual Wishing Tree Appeal With Charity Partner, The Salvation Army
  • Media

Kmart Launches Annual Wishing Tree Appeal With Charity Partner, The Salvation Army

Kmart Australia will officially launch its Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal alongside founding charity partner, The Salvation Army, on Monday 8 November. This year marks 34 years of Australia’s largest and longest-running gift collection, which aims to create a brighter Christmas and New Year for the most vulnerable in our community. In 2021, Kmart and The […]

New Magnum & Co Campaign Celebrates Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launch
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

New Magnum & Co Campaign Celebrates Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launch

To mark the launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a third-person narrative action-adventure game tipped to be the hottest game this Christmas, independent brand communications agency, Magnum & Co, has created an ‘80s inspired fitness video helping Aussies ‘Get Fit for the Galaxy’.

OMG Launches $1 Million Bunji Of Brands Collaboration For Advertisers With NITV And lmparja Television
  • Advertising
  • Media

OMG Launches $1 Million Bunji Of Brands Collaboration For Advertisers With NITV And lmparja Television

Omnicom Media Group and a collective of its clients: Audible, Belong, Bonds, Google, Mazda, Pepsi co., BCF, rebel, Supercheap Auto and Unilever announced a market-leading initiative to significantly accelerate  market investment in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander media. The OMG ‘Bunji of Brands’ partnership has committed $1 million with NITV and Imparja TV to be […]

Customology Sees Slew Of Promotions, Increasing Women’s Representation In Senior Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Customology Sees Slew Of Promotions, Increasing Women’s Representation In Senior Leadership Team

Customology has announced several leadership changes following a wave of internal promotions to support the ongoing growth and expansion of the business. Jacqueline Carynny and Lulu Liu have joined Customology’s senior leadership team (SLT), whilst existing SLT member Katie Kriedemann has been promoted. Katie Kriedemann steps into the newly created role of operations manager, responsible […]