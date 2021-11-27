ABC Gears Up For 90th Year With Turbo Charged Upfronts Showcase

ABC Gears Up For 90th Year With Turbo Charged Upfronts Showcase
Andrew McKean
By Andrew McKean
Your ABC has you covered in 2022 with world-class dramas, exciting kids’ content, engaging documentaries, entertaining comedies and some reality with a difference.

There really is something on offer for everyone from the very young to the very young at heart. Just because ABC is waiting to celebrate it’s 90th birthday doesn’t mean we can’t rejoice now over an especially good slate of future content.

ABC managing director David Anderson said, “The ABC is proud to be the creative voice of Australia.”

“We bring to life more Australian stories, people and places than anyone else.”

“Next year we will continue to showcase Australia’s wonderful diversity through rich storytelling, entertaining and inspiring shows, Australia’s most trusted news and coverage of live events.”

“In 2022, the ABC has something for everyone, with our personalised digital services, led by ABC iview.”

Highlights include top-notch Australian drama’s including Significant Others, Savage River, Barons, Troppo and Mystery Road: Origin.

Australia’s favorite family, the Ferrrone’s return in a new series Back in Time for the Corner Shop and Aussie teens step up to the mark in Old People’s Home for Teenagers. Miariam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked also hits the road again.

However new to Australia’s silver screen, music and news stories combine in the highly original – all singing, all dancing series Stories from Oz.

Popular personalities Hamish Macdonald also teams up with Dr Ann Jones to explore the magnificence of Australia’s natural world in the special show Southern Ocean Live.

The always talked about comedies on ABC will have favourites Fisk and Aftertaste and the new anthology comedy series Summer of Love.

Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery with is off on the road one last time, while Annabel Crabb steps into the hosting role in the new series of Tomorrow Tonight, with Charlie Pickering and Adam Liaw.

Though perhaps most controversially sports fans are in for a treat with an Israel Folau set to air, a viewing that’s sure to be talked about nationwide. Other engaging documentaries like A League of Her Own and Harley and Katya are also on their way.

Of course, ABC News will continue to deliver its highly trusted investigative journalism, federal election coverage and new insights which will include a special new series on South Asia.

