ABC Gears Up For 90th Year With Turbo Charged Upfronts Showcase
Your ABC has you covered in 2022 with world-class dramas, exciting kids’ content, engaging documentaries, entertaining comedies and some reality with a difference.
There really is something on offer for everyone from the very young to the very young at heart. Just because ABC is waiting to celebrate it’s 90th birthday doesn’t mean we can’t rejoice now over an especially good slate of future content.
ABC managing director David Anderson said, “The ABC is proud to be the creative voice of Australia.”
“We bring to life more Australian stories, people and places than anyone else.”
“Next year we will continue to showcase Australia’s wonderful diversity through rich storytelling, entertaining and inspiring shows, Australia’s most trusted news and coverage of live events.”
“In 2022, the ABC has something for everyone, with our personalised digital services, led by ABC iview.”
Highlights include top-notch Australian drama’s including Significant Others, Savage River, Barons, Troppo and Mystery Road: Origin.
Australia’s favorite family, the Ferrrone’s return in a new series Back in Time for the Corner Shop and Aussie teens step up to the mark in Old People’s Home for Teenagers. Miariam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked also hits the road again.
However new to Australia’s silver screen, music and news stories combine in the highly original – all singing, all dancing series Stories from Oz.
Popular personalities Hamish Macdonald also teams up with Dr Ann Jones to explore the magnificence of Australia’s natural world in the special show Southern Ocean Live.
The always talked about comedies on ABC will have favourites Fisk and Aftertaste and the new anthology comedy series Summer of Love.
Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery with is off on the road one last time, while Annabel Crabb steps into the hosting role in the new series of Tomorrow Tonight, with Charlie Pickering and Adam Liaw.
Though perhaps most controversially sports fans are in for a treat with an Israel Folau set to air, a viewing that’s sure to be talked about nationwide. Other engaging documentaries like A League of Her Own and Harley and Katya are also on their way.
Of course, ABC News will continue to deliver its highly trusted investigative journalism, federal election coverage and new insights which will include a special new series on South Asia.
Please login with linkedin to commentABC
Latest News
Channel Seven Claims 2021 Ratings Crown
Channel Seven is this year's most-watched network, and that's despite bringing us Holey Moley and Big Brother VIP.
The Athlete’s Foot Promote The Perfect FIT With New Online Talk Show
The Athlete’s Foot, also known as the “Experts in Fit”, have commissioned some well-known faces to explore a range of topics all related to FIT in their new online series #FITTALK. Each season, a new host will tackle different topics ranging from finding the right shoes for your activity, enhancing your FIT with the correct […]
Thursday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette Finale Earns 439,000 Viewers
The Bachelorette finale signals the end of 2021's ratings period. And the start of the cricket. Lots & lots of cricket.
Neuro Study Finds The Benefits Of Priming In Radio Advertising
Here's a neurological study into the brains of radio listeners. Fear not, there wasn't any dissections or anything.
Red Havas’ Tina Provis Wins Love Island Australia
PR guru Tina Provis has won this year's Love Island Australia. Again confirming the attractiveness of the PR industry.
Hilton Hotels Announces Its Serving Christmas Dinner For Dogs
As if to confirm the slow news day in the B&T office today, here's a Christmas dinner for dogs filler story.
Women’s Aid Launches “Spot The Abuse” Campaign To Highlight Coercive Control
Here's one of those really, really difficult agency briefs but handled magnificently well.
AKQA Is Taking Cannes In Cairns To New Heights!
Judging by Cannes In Cairns' impressive itinerary your brain's frontal lobes will get as good a workout as your liver.
Reports: Volkswagen Set To Review Its Multibillion Dollar Global Media Account
Reports suggest VW set to review its global media business. And being German, no emission jokes will be tolerated.
Visit Victoria, OMD And 10’s The Project Team Up To Showcase Melbourne’s Awesomeness
Of all of Melbourne's redeeming features, it's the one Aussie city where you can probably get away with wearing a beret.
Crazy Frog Set To Be Reborn For The TikTok Generation – Penis And All!
Has it taken years of therapy & positive affirmation to get the Crazy Frog theme out of your head? Don't blow it here.
“Calm Your Inner Karen!” Publicis Worldwide Launches New FijiKava Campaign
This new work does poke fun at Karens. So, if that offends you, write to them, don't go complaining to us.
NED Australian Whiskey Infuses The Sounds Of Bathurst Into New Range
Aussie whiskey brand has infused the Great Race into its latest batch to deliver the V8 of all hangovers.
PHD Appoints Chris Stephenson To Worldwide CMO Role
PHD appoints Chris Stephenson to worldwide CMO role. Has no plans for a large global map and pins.
New Anthem Brings In The 2021/22 A-League Season Via R/GA And Bring Agency
No sport in Australia has the police riot squad on standby quite like the action of the Hyundai A-League.
The IHAC To Host Australia’s First Networking Events For In-House Agencies
These events are perfect for any brand who in-houses its media or creative. Or, anyone wanting to get out of the house.
Suzuki Gives Success New Meaning In Brand Campaign Via Deloitte Digital
Warning: this new Suzuki ad contains more hipsters than moustache wax in a mashed avocado vegan sourdough.
BBC Studios To Produce Space 22, Its First Original Format For ABC
BBC Studios will produce Space 22, its first locally created format for the ABC in Australia. Space 22 will explore the impact of art and creativity on mental health in a new six-part documentary series. The series, which is created and produced by BBC Studios’ Australian production arm, will also be available to the international […]
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia Announces Partnerships With Media Industry Bodies For A Range Of Initiatives
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today announced that it has formed innovative partnerships with several media industry associations for a range of new initiatives.
Criteo Nabs GroupM’s Roger Dunn As Its New AUNZ Head of Retail Media
You could say Criterio's search for a new head of retail media is Dunn and dusted with the appointment of Roger Dunn.
Dentsu Media Launch Basecamp Early Careers Program To Discover Industry’s Next Gen Of Talent
Dentsu launch initiative to discover next gen of talent. B&T suspects that's in the ATR range of late 70s, early 80s.
Sanitarium Recruit Milk + Honey United For Visually Engaging New Campaign
Sanitarium and Milk + Honey United have launched a visually striking new campaign for The Alternative Dairy Company’s range of plant-based milks The national campaign, ‘Today’s Milk’, will launch via online video, OOH and social and digital, and will focus on the company’s diverse range of soy, oat and almond milk variants. Creative executions will […]
Brisbane Creatives Call On Corporate And Commercial Leaders To Support Lifeline Giving Day
A collective of Brisbane-based creatives are getting behind Lifeline Queensland’s Giving Day campaign in a bid to rally funds for their Crisis Support service. BCM Group, Israel Rivera, and Rosco Audio are calling on their networks to donate during the 12-hour digital fundraiser on Thursday the 25th of November. Managing director of BCM Group, Phil […]
Commonwealth Bank And M&C Saatchi Team Up For Empowering ‘Game Changers’ Campaign
Commonwealth Bank have combined their long-running support for women’s cricket, with their recent sponsorship of women’s football and The Matildas for an empowering new summer campaign. ‘The Game Changers’ aims to champion both elite and grassroots female cricketers and footballers, who through their skill and passion are moving the game forward and changing it for […]
BBC Set To Record Over Half-A-Billion Weekly Viewers in 2022
The BBC is on track to achieve a record half-a-billion global viewers by the time of its centenary celebrations in 2022. The forecast is based on the Global Audience Measure (GAM) published today, which records the total weekly number of adults accessing the BBC around the world. The GAM found the broadcaster had achieved its […]
Study: 3.5 Million Aussies Report Online Shopping While Drunk
Judging by the B&T editor's poncho and lavender pedal pushers today, he's definitely part of this 3.5 million.
Nine’s Today Mixed Up The Weeknd With Al Roker In A Twitter Blunder
Nine busted for mixing up images of singer The Weeknd. Seven says, "Thank f@ck it wasn't us this time".
Take B&T & Unruly’s Connected TV Survey For Your Chance to Win A Bottle of Veuve Clicquot!
Take the survey & you could win a bottle of Veuve! Yes, B&T admits the initial rissole tray proving not that persuasive.
Google And 72andSunny Celebrate The Nuances Of All Australians With Pixel 6 Launch
Do you swear by Android and almost refuse to talk to Apple users? Add to the weirdness with this new Google Pixel 6 ad.
Yahoo And Officeworks Are Spicing Up Festive Photo’s By Bringing Back AR Santa
Got a difficult-to-buy-for friend or relative this Christmas? Give the gift of a ream of A4 from Officeworks.