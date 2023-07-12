ABC Causes A Scandal For A Depicting A Trans Girl In Its Cartoon

ABC Causes A Scandal For A Depicting A Trans Girl In Its Cartoon
Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu
SHARE
THIS



An ABC cartoon showing a 10-year-old boy wishing to take puberty-blockers and transition to being female has received global backlash.

The ABC shared the cartoon on its social media on Monday, with the caption “Meet Sapphire, a transgender child.”

Sapphire tells her touching story in the the two-minute cartoon where she explains that she will “soon” get puberty blockers to “pause” her body.

“I’m 10. When I was younger I just didn’t feel right and everything felt wrong. I saw girls with like hairbrushes and barbies and like them having cool long hair.

“Ooh I want that hair, I’d like that dress. I knew that I wanted to be a girl and I was a girl but I didn’t really know what to say or how to say it or if it was true.”

The video sheds light to the disaffirming voice of society and how that makes young trans children feel  “People think that I’m not really a girl. But I am a girl”

At the end of the video Sapphire declares: ‘I am who I want to be’.

And as powerful as Sapphire’s story is, in our current sociopolitical climate there’s no better subject that divides the masses more than trans rights.

And so expectedly, the internet amplified the disaffirming narrative that children like Sapphire face.

London-based reporter and Al Jazeera news producer Sonia Gallego tweeted:

‘Australia’s state broadcaster has made a cartoon promoting paediatric sex change,’

‘It’s pseudoscience and goes against the growing consensus that the risks outweigh the benefits and that if left alone, 80-90 per cent of such children grow up to be same-sex attracted.’

Other Twitter users voiced their agreement:

‘That child has no real idea of how they feel, now adults are influencing them to make decisions that they don’t need to make at their age,’

‘My child is 10. I’m doing my best to ensure he knows kids can’t be born in the wrong body,’ another user tweeted.

‘Much of this is also about needing an ‘instant ‘ cure, instant answer etc.’

A fourth added: ‘This looks like it is attempting to bypass parents to speak to pre-pubertal, suggestable kids.’

‘Once again targeting children. Leave them alone to flourish and grow without anyone’s interference. You know, like it once was. This is just abhorrent.’

An ABC spokesperson defended the cartoon stating it met the broadcaster’s guidelines.

‘All ABC programming must meet ABC Editorial Requirements and this content is no exception,’ they said.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Cheerful Asian gamer celebrating his success after winning in video game over PC in gaming club.
  • Technology

Anzu & IAS Launch Measurement Solution To Validate 3D In-Game Media Quality

Anzu and Integral Ad Science (IAS) have launched the industry’s first solution that measures viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) across 2D and 3D gaming environments and tracks them within the IAS Signal platform. The new measurement system is designed for programmatic and direct buys for display and video ads and spans mobile, PC, and console […]

AWARD Gold Pencil Winners To Be Announced On 17 August
  • Advertising

AWARD Gold Pencil Winners To Be Announced On 17 August

The AWARD Awards winners are set to be announced in a virtual and in-person event next month as part of This Way Up, Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity, taking place at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA). The Bronze and Silver winners will be revealed on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 August in two virtual […]

ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta
  • Technology

ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta

Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, has told a Senate inquiry that a proposed law that would give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ways to punish tech firms for spreading misinformation online could be open for “abuse.” Manchin told the inquiry that the law “empowers the ACMA to, for example, […]

News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter
  • Marketing

News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter

News Corp Australia’s food network, including leading food media brand taste.com.au, will support food rescue organisation SecondBite’s annual Winter Appeal for the second year. SecondBite’s Winter Appeal, in partnership with Coles, begins today and News Corp Australia’s food brands have launched an editorial campaign supporting the charity initiative, highlighting its work and encouraging consumers to donate […]

Pregnant woman standing in the kitchen drinking a glass of water while preparing breakfast.
  • Media

Diets Are Leaving Aussie Women Nutritionally Unprepared For Pregnancy

New research revealed today that only a quarter (27 per cent) of current or aspiring mums are consuming specific nutrition important to a healthy pregnancy. Almost half of all women (44 per cent) actively trying to conceive (TTC) also said they don’t understand what to eat to access the nutrients they need for a healthy […]