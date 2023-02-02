Abbie Chatfield Launches ‘Australian Made’ To Celebrate Native Talent

Abbie Chatfield has launched a brand-new segment, ‘Australian Made’ on her show – Hot Nights.

Australian Made has been created to celebrate and highlight Australian musicians with interviews and live performances. Each Thursday a special musical guest will join Abbie in an intimate studio where they will perform two songs live and sit down for a chat about their artistry.

Keli Holiday, also known as Adam Hyde from Peking Duk, was the first to feature in the series with his performance of ‘We Don’t Have To Know’ and ‘Where You Feel’.

Singer-songwriters Sycco and Lucy Lucy have also stepped into the studio to perform and chat with Chatfield about being in the industry and telling the stories behind the music. Artists soon to be featured on Hot Nights include, Mia Wray, Tuppaware Party, Betty Taylor, Hope D and more!

Abbie Chatfield said: “I love Australian music, it’s the majority of what I listen to and with the Australian Made series we’re finally able to spotlight Australian artists on the show. From big names to small local bands who send in DMs to the show, Aussie artists are so talented and I’m so glad I can provide this platform to share their music.”

Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield is on from 7-9pm weeknights across the Hit Network or on the LiSTNR app.