AANA x B&T Unveil New ‘Brand Masters’ Podcast, MasterCard’s Florencia Aimo Joins As First Guest

B&T and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) have launched a new collaborative podcast, Brand Masters.

The podcast will see the country’s leading marketing lights join B&T editor Tom Fogden and AANA head of marketing, Nicolette Briscoe, to discuss the hows, whats and whys of great marketing and leadership in 2025.

The podcast will dive into how brands are navigating disruption, building trust, unlocking creativity and driving growth in today’s complex marketing environment. Each episode will feature CMOs and senior leaders sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their biggest challenges and proudest brand moments.

The first cab off the rank is MasterCard Australasia’s VP of marketing and communications, Florencia Aimo. Together, the trio discuss the long-running ‘Priceless’ brand platform and MasterCard’s role in sports. They also chat about Aimo’s career trajectory and varied experience. She has risen from being the sales and marketing coordinator at Hilton Miami Airport to, in seven years being the hotel chain’s head of marketing in Sydney, before checking in for a nearly nine-year stint at Marriott becoming its senior director of marketing in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

Now, with just more than a year under her belt at MasterCard, Aimo has been putting all her skills to use in a very different market.

Upcoming guests include C-suite leaders from Uber, IAG, Mars Petcare, GYG and other major Australian brands.

This podcast was produced with help from Earmax Media and MIK Made.