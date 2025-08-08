AANA Launches ‘Directors Cut’ Event Series For Australia’s Future CMOs

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has announced the launch of a new event property: Directors Cut designed specifically for marketing directors on the path to becoming Australia’s next generation of CMOs.

Recognising a gap in the industry between junior training programs and C-suite events, Directors Cut aims to elevate and empower the crucial, and often overlooked, layer of senior marketing leadership.

Each event will bring together marketing directors for an evening of high-value connections, thought leadership, and future-focused conversation. Designed as a stand-up, mingle-style format, the events will take place in rotating premium venues across Sydney and Melbourne, with drinks, canapés, and candid insights from some of the industry’s sharpest minds.

“Marketing Directors are the powerhouses behind brand performance—shaping strategy, guiding teams, and driving results under pressure,” said Josh Faulks, CEO of AANA. “But they often find themselves in a professional no-man’s-land. Directors Cut is our answer to that. It’s a space to grow, connect, and build momentum as leaders of the future of our industry.”

Kicking off the event series is Dentsu in Sydney in September with its annual report showcase; Read the Room: The psychology of spending in a tense economy. Events will follow in October in Melbourne and Sydney in partnership with Meta.

Built exclusively for AANA members, Directors Cut is more than just an event, it’s a new professional community for the next generation of marketing leadership.

Regular readers will know AANA and B&T have the collaborative podcast Brand Masters where the country’s leading marketing lights join B&T editor Tom Fogden and AANA head of marketing, Nicolette Briscoe, to discuss the hows, whats and whys of great marketing and leadership in 2025. Sherilyn Shackell was the most recent guest on the podcast, discussing the importance of knowing yourself first, before becoming a leader.

