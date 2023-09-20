AANA Comes On Board As A Sponsor Of The CMO Powerlist Presented By Are Media

Once again, B&T has set itself the rather unenviable task of finding the very best CMOs in Australia. A little project we’ve partnered with Are Media to call the CMO Powerlist.

Such is the enormity of the task ahead, none other than Australia’s peak marketing body, the AANA, has come onboard as a sponsor to help lend its expertise to the hunt.

Commenting on its involvement, AANA CEO Josh Faulks (lead image) said: “Given the tough economic environment we are operating in, it has never been more important to recognise and celebrate the exceptional CMOs who deliver outstanding marketing campaigns and are at the barricades defending marketing budgets.

“AANA is proud to be involved in the 2023 B&T CMO Power List,” he said.

In our pursuit of a final 20, we kicked the whole thing off a couple of weeks back with a list of the 300 best AANA-nominated CMOs in the land. You can re-visit that list HERE.

With the guiding hand of the AANA team and Are Media, B&T will eventually whittle the list down to a final top 20 marketers that, come February, will be declared best in the land.

Not that you’re done yet. We’ll also be introducing a ‘People’s Choice’ where you, dear reader, get to vote on who you think is the best CMO in Australia (budgets etc aside) who is doing amazing, astonishing, door-stopping stuff. So, stay tuned for that..