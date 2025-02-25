Advertising

AANA & ACA Host Inside Effectiveness 2025 Featuring BMF’s Christina Aventi & WARC’s Edward Pank

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
List of Images 1/11

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) hosted Inside Effectiveness in Sydney, Melbourne, and, for the first time, Brisbane delivering insights to help brands and agencies boost their marketing impact and drive growth.

Headline speakers for the events include WARC APAC senior vice president Edward Pank, BMF strategist Christina Aventi and effectiveness expert Hannah McHard.

The events showcased the strategy and creative process behind three 2024 Effie-winning campaigns, followed by a panel moderated by Fran Clayton, chief strategy officer at Ogilvy, where speakers shared how they proved the effectiveness and its lasting impact on their business.

“After Covid and the last four years of uncertainty, it’s an opportunity for marketing to take back and reclaim ownership, reclaim the influence, leaning in proactively to the issues and going back to basics,” Ed Pank, WARC said.

Featured case studies included Aldi & BMF Australia: Shop ALDI First – ‘How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis, featuring Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer, and Hannah McHard, head of effectiveness at BMF’; Uber and Special Australia: ‘Get Almost Almost Anything’, featuring Kellie Box, strategy director at Special Australia, and Andy Morley, director of marketing at Uber & Uber Eats APAC and 303 MullenLowe and Budget Direct Australia – One Campaign. Six Years of Market Redefining Insurance Growth – Solved, featuring Jonathan Kerr, chief growth officer, auto and general, Budget Direct and Jody Elston, chief strategy officer, 303 MullenLowe Sydney.

Related posts:

  1. Google Announced As Marquee Sponsor For Australian Effie Awards
  2. AdSchool Unveils New Look For 2025
  3. ADMA Opens Nominations To Celebrate Women In Marketing For International Women’s Day 2025
  4. Five By Five Promises 7-Hour Creative Response Thanks To AI
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Revealed! B&T’s CMO Power List 2025
Oliver Pelling, founder and managing director, Good&Proper.
How Can Adlanders Support Sustainable Organisations While Keeping Their Businesses In The Black?
Stuart Gregor, Liquid Ideas founder.
Liquid Ideas Marks 25th Anniversary With Celsius Win & Raft Of New Hires
AdSchool Unveils New Look For 2025
Register Lost your password?