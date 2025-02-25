AANA & ACA Host Inside Effectiveness 2025 Featuring BMF’s Christina Aventi & WARC’s Edward Pank

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) hosted Inside Effectiveness in Sydney, Melbourne, and, for the first time, Brisbane delivering insights to help brands and agencies boost their marketing impact and drive growth.

Headline speakers for the events include WARC APAC senior vice president Edward Pank, BMF strategist Christina Aventi and effectiveness expert Hannah McHard.

The events showcased the strategy and creative process behind three 2024 Effie-winning campaigns, followed by a panel moderated by Fran Clayton, chief strategy officer at Ogilvy, where speakers shared how they proved the effectiveness and its lasting impact on their business.

“After Covid and the last four years of uncertainty, it’s an opportunity for marketing to take back and reclaim ownership, reclaim the influence, leaning in proactively to the issues and going back to basics,” Ed Pank, WARC said.

Featured case studies included Aldi & BMF Australia: Shop ALDI First – ‘How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis, featuring Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer, and Hannah McHard, head of effectiveness at BMF’; Uber and Special Australia: ‘Get Almost Almost Anything’, featuring Kellie Box, strategy director at Special Australia, and Andy Morley, director of marketing at Uber & Uber Eats APAC and 303 MullenLowe and Budget Direct Australia – One Campaign. Six Years of Market Redefining Insurance Growth – Solved, featuring Jonathan Kerr, chief growth officer, auto and general, Budget Direct and Jody Elston, chief strategy officer, 303 MullenLowe Sydney.