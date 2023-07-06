A Recipe For The Future Of Food: TBWA’s Backlash Releases New Report

Backslash, the cultural intelligence unit of TBWA, has cooked up the fourth report in its “Future of” series.

More than an observational report, the “Future of Food” outlines clear opportunities for businesses to capture a greater share of the future. This report comes at a crucial time, as food is finding itself at the centre of today’s most urgent issues – ranging from climate change to social justice. This means that food is no longer being assessed as a standalone industry, but as a key ingredient in the push toward a brighter future.

Sharing her insights within the foreword, renowned food journalist, author, and cook, Alicia Kennedy, notes: “There is no one-size-fits-all solution for bringing the global food system in line with climate science, ecological limits, and cultural sensitivity. That’s why it’s so important to bring every category together into one report – where ideas can crosspollinate. What is necessary for a better food future for all is that we build a coalition determined to deliver the abundance we need.”

Kimberlee Wells, global practice lead of TBWA\Sustain – the specialist division dedicated to helping business realise the commercial potency of sustainability – continues: “Food is facing higher stakes than ever before with almost a third of global consumers (30 per cent) choosing to boycott a food brand due to its ethical credentials. The Future of Food Report helps brands understand cultural shifts shaping the industry – like sustainability, so they can not only better anticipate change, but unlock disruptive growth opportunities too.”

TBWA uses a hybrid of strategy and data analysis to anticipate cultural change. It does this in part through its newest proprietary research tool, the Disruption Index. The Index processes survey responses from almost 8,000 participants in 18 countries to analyse Backslash’s key cultural shifts, and explore how they are influencing consumer awareness and behaviour. One of four key topics in the easily digestible report includes:

Food under review:

The search for “good” food is now a search for ethical, sustainable, and inclusive food.

● While impressive technique and perfect plating may have been the markers of a good meal in the past, critical social and environmental issues are now requiring us to judge food through a more responsible lens.

● This heightened scrutiny will bring a rise in carbon-labeled products, tighter restrictions on beef, and a renewed appreciation for heritage dishes.