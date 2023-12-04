A Professional Cheese Sculptor Stars For Wacky Ads For A University

An American university has launched a trio of ads that take a witty look at eccentric jobs as a backdrop to promoting its courses.

Post University in Connecticut launched the national campaign to promote its online courses with the premise being that these are the types of careers not on offer at the University.

The 30-second ads feature a cheese sculptor who, it has to be said, delivers a magnificent dinosaur. There’s also a professional ear model and a dialect coach.

Post University president and CEO John L. Hopkins said of the work: “We hope to inspire students in a tongue-in-cheek way to garner awareness of diverse career paths within strong and continuously growing fields of business, healthcare, education and nursing.

“In today’s highly targeted and entertaining digital media channels, we believe this campaign defies the typical, standard images of students posing with textbooks in lecture halls,” Hopkins said.

Post has said it will target younger-skewed shows such as The Voice, Survivor and Amazing Race with the ads.

Watch the fun below: