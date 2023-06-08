A New IKEA Has Arrived In Sydney’s Northern Beaches

IKEA Australia is opening the doors to its most compact Plan and order point, at Belrose in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The new format IKEA is a different experience from the big blue box store. At 215m², it is a fraction of the size and offers a more personal and tailored shopping experience, face to face.

Sydney residents will have a new opportunity to get one-to-one, expert advice on how to plan more complex home furnishing projects, like kitchens and wardrobes, either by pre-booking a planning appointment or simply walking in to browse.

Yan Fang, manager of IKEA Belrose Plan and order point, said: “The Plan and order point format allows IKEA to be exactly where our customers need us, through a more accessible and convenient offering.

“From today, customers in Belrose can tap into our expertise to help turn their home renovation dreams into reality, or simply get a little inspiration to enhance their lives at home.

“We are so excited to welcome our Sydney customers.”

While kitchens and wardrobe systems are on display to make planning complex areas of the home easy, customers can also take advantage of the convenience of IKEA Belrose and place an order for any product across the full IKEA range.

Belrose Plan and order point is the second of the new, smaller IKEA format seen in Australia, following the first Plan and order point which opened at Melbourne’s Highpoint Shopping Centre in September 2022.

The new format is a key part of the IKEA growth strategy for Australia, providing a new and innovative way to become more accessible and convenient for customers, with additional locations due to be opened across the country in 2023.

IKEA’s Belrose Plan and order point is located within the HomeCo shopping centre and opens at 09:00am on Thursday, 8 June 2023. Customers can book a planning appointment via the IKEA website.