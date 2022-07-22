A Letter To The Women I’ve Worked With: Yun Yip, Foxcatcher
Foxcatcher’s general manager Yun Yip (main image) has made our Women in Media Shortlist in the highly competitive executive leader category.
Yip has a reputation for being an incredible worker, a star and an all-around lovely woman.
She has also generously shared with B&T a beautiful letter about all the women she’s learnt from in the industry. Yip has shared what she’s learnt from her female bosses and the women she works alongside.
Dear Women in the media industry whom I have learnt from,
It took me a few long minutes to think about how to start this letter. It was a lovely trip down memory lane – going back to when I started and was clueless about what the “media industry” was all about.
I am grateful every day for how I landed in this field by chance, and, most importantly, for the people I encountered who played a very major role in shaping me into who I am – in fascinating and amusing ways.
In October 2003, I was interviewed by Karen Gallagher at Carat. Karen, you weren’t that much older than me, and I was always so impressed by the progressions you have already made. A young, ambitious female client service director.
There were very few female directors and leaders then, and in some ways, because of my traditional upbringing, the male-dominated leadership rank did not raise an eyebrow for me either (it was only a few years later that it did). Watching you manoeuvre the business and industry was eye-opening. I remember setting myself a goal to have your level of success before 30. You never shied away from a healthy debate and would always stand your ground. It was inspiring to watch you do that with more senior male counterparts.
I admit that I had a sense of entitlement when I first started, initially thinking that checking confirms and doing tear sheets (most people reading this may not even know what tear sheets are) was ‘not my job’. I learned from you that success and job promotions came with a good work ethic – be diligent, know your work, and back yourself with substance.
Two years on, I accepted an interview with Starcom’s general manager, Anne-Maree Frost. My first impression of you, Anne-Maree, was elegance, respect, and experience. I was fortunate enough to work on Suncorp, a key account in which you were very much involved.
You were never the person with the most words, but when you spoke, people listened. Being a hot-headed person with something to prove then, I always admired how calm you were. You had a good sense of humour with clients, and they had the utmost respect for you.
I have always loved how you treated everyone with respect and always knew which battles we needed to win, to win the war. Anne-Maree embodied the ability to articulate difficult conversations with grace and purpose. Anne Maree, if you read this, thank you for everything… and if I may confess, I am as thankful as I am embarrassed about the car rides you offered to meetings in your immaculate BMW while I was still bearing remnants of the usual “media Thursday event”.
Anne-Maree and Karen, you both led your teams and businesses in your own unique and inspiring way. I learned that being “one of the boys” and putting up with bad behaviour was not a prerequisite. You weren’t great female leaders; you were just great leaders.
I feel it is also important to write about women working alongside me who had an impact. It may not have been prominent then, but it most certainly is evident over the years how having supportive female colleagues throughout my career was a God send.
Being an immigrant and having a name that was not common (yes, I used to be asked if I could have an English name), I am forever grateful for ex-colleagues and colleagues (and many whom I now call friends) who have embraced each other’s uniqueness and diversity.
In fact, it was refreshing that they saw differences as interesting and advantageous. Sitting next to Sylvia Pickering for a time at Starcom was another career highlight.
Sylvia, work never seemed to phase you. You always seemed to cruise through the insurmountable work promptly and effectively. You were also (and are) a whole heap of fun. I respected how you would stand up to male colleagues (often your seniors) and called out inappropriate behaviours and comments. You just had a way of being at ease with who you are. I am proud to call you a dear friend.
After leaving agency land, it was evident that the pool of female leaders in the digital and AdTech space is even smaller. We have come a long way in the last 5-6 years, and I believe there’s more we can do.
I am very encouraged by the inspiring women who continue to champion a more respectful and diverse industry, especially in digital and AdTech – to name a few Gai Le Roy, Georgia Brammer, June Cheung, Sarah James, Catherine Smith, Maria Baca Castex, Kali Guillas, June Oh, Adele Wieser, Stephanie Famolaro and Sarah Melrose. You all shine a light in your special way.
If I may finish this letter with my biggest lesson from my time in this industry thus far – it is that our industry is like a mosaic. We look, think, and behave in our unique and interesting way. This is brilliant and drives our industry to thrive and innovate. As my favourite poet Maya Angelou wrote, “stand up straight and realise who you are, that you tower over your circumstances”.
Yours sincerely,
Yun
Please login with linkedin to commentFoxcatcher Yun Yip
Latest News
A Heavy Metal Band Played At The Bottom Of A Pool To Show How Silent A Drowning Actually Is
This is an incredibly effective water safety message, even if the actual soundtrack has you wishing you were deaf.
The Federal Government’s Latest $11 Million COVID PSA Branded Massive Flop
If there's a plus to COVID, it's been very, very profitable for agencies. Unless those agencies also had travel clients.
Online Retailer: Westpac’s Matthew Hassan Talks Economic Outlook For Retail
Who better to talk retail's financial health than a banking boss. Sure, Kitty Flanagan would've been more entertaining.
Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]
InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms. Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]
Triple M’s Jess Eva Copes Gross Comments Over Viral Braless Photo
Social media can be equal parts facilitator of humanity and vile, stinking cesspool. Read the latter in action here.
Thursday TV Wrap: Sarah Ferguson’s 7.30 Pulled In Over Half A Million Eyeballs
It appears Sarah Ferguson's wasted no time making the 7.30 chair her own. Still has "Leigh Sales" on dressing room door.
UTS Re-Skilling Women To Re-Enter The Workforce In Digital Marketing Roles
Why not make 2022 "your year" with a digital marketing course from UTS? Also a lot less sweaty than any gym membership.
FleishmanHillard Announces Slew Of New Leadership Appointments
There's a number of changes over at the FleishmanHillard offices today and not just a move to gluten-free bread.
IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.
Online Retail Industry Award Winners Announced
It was a sea of ICONIC, Shein & Net A Porter on the red carpet at last night's Online Retail Industry gala awards bash.
Report: It’ll Now Cost Brands Up To $144K For A Sponsored Post With Nick Kyrgios
Think chivalry, sportsmanship & gentleman behaviour's all but dead? Confirm it here with this Nick Kyrgios news.
Thinkerbell Announces New Chief Of Staff And Design Specialist
Thinkerbell unveils new staffers via press photo that suggests office suffering possible radiation leak.
Former MD Of M&C Saatchi’s Sport & Entertainment Joins Nine As Director Of Trade Marketing
M&C Saatchi's Jamie Gilbert-Smith jumps from agency side over to Nine. Says he's sad to have missed 'Rabbits' Warren.
LOUD Unveils Multicultural Campaign To Combat Problem Gambling
It appears recent immigrants adopting the Aussie culture a little too rapidly, as these problem gambling ads attest.
Publicis Groupe Posts Strong Q2s, As Organic Growth Spirals 10.3%
Work for Publicis? Give yourself a pat on the back on these top numbers. Metaphorically only, as it'd be sad otherwise.
Study: 74% Of Agencies & Marketers Say Long-Term Relationships Build Better Performance & Trust
Study finds long-term relationships build better performance and trust. As any Taylor Swift fan could well attest.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Get Extreme In Quirky New Campaign Via Connecting Plots
This is, in fact, an ad for air conditioners. Which you're probably not giving a heap of thought to at the moment.
LiSTNR’S Rom Com Podcast The Younger Man Has Now Hit Spotify
The problem with most rom coms is amid all that rom there's not a whole heap of com.
The Project’s Hilariously Awkward Interview With Louis Tomlinson Makes International News
Louis Tomlinson proves he's definitely no Harry Styles after Project hosts irritate him for not being Harry Styles.
Reports: Google Testing AR Glasses That Can Translate, Read Maps & Deliver Ads!
We've long been promised "miracle" glasses ever since the advent of Archie comics. But they may finally have arrived.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Beauty & The Geek Heats Up Enough To Win Nine The Night
Not content with living at home till 27, chronic asthma & listening to Radiohead, the geeks now have their own TV shows.
The Zoo Republic, M&C Saatchi And Carat Celebrate BWS’ Birthday
Why does BWS' own birthday kind of feel like an example of "couldn't organise a piss-up in a brewery"?
The Wait Is Over: Shortlist Revealed For B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2022!
B&T’s Women In Media shortlist's finally arrived! And it's so long it appears people who didn't even enter are on it.
Dentsu’s iProspect Launches Future Focus Report Exploring Intersections Of Media & Society
iProspect's Future Focus 2022 report has arrived and "rollicking romp" would not be doing it justice it's that good.
LAST CHANCE! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
We know, you've been so busy creating masterpieces you've forgotten to enter the B&T Awards. Here's one last gentle tap.
Daily Mail Mocked For Hugely Different Covers In 24 Hours Reporting The UK’s Heatwave
Old Blighty is ablaze in record heat that would probably be deemed a pleasant summer's day here in Australia.
303 MullenLowe Nabs Merkle’s Marque Kabbaz As Executive Director CX & Digital
Marque Kabbaz named 303 MullenLowe's executive director CX & digital. Which may well prove a mouthful at dinner parties.
“Focus On The Work & Doors Open”: 10 Of The Best With Volvo’s Julie Hutchinson
B&T's getting career tips from Volvo's Julie Hutchinson. It's some Scandinavian style without the need for an Allen key.
Business Chicks Appoints SCA’s Gemma O’Neill To CEO
Business Chicks has a new chief executive officer, the far from feathery, Gemma O'Neill.
Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect
Australia’s much loved festival Splendour in the Grass is finally makes its grand return to North Byron Parklands after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating it’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Splendour is set to be the biggest one yet. This week, fifty thousand music fans from around the country are getting ready to see performances by the […]
Visa Celebrates Countdown To FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 In Australia & NZ
Women's World Cup is a year away. However, we've still got to get past the Socceroo's early exit in Qatar in December.
MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD
The MiQ workie sent for six bottles of sparkling & some cabanossi sticks as Fiona Roberts promoted to MD.
Robert Gilby Farewells Nielsen To Become CEO Of APAC At Dentsu International
Robert Gilby heads to Singapore as Dentsu International's CEO of APAC. Already eyeing tailored safari suit for role.
“Most Engaged Audience In TV!” Peter Helliar Defends The Project
Peter Helliar has come out in defence of The Project. One could safely assume Peter also has his pay review this week.
Tourism NT Launch New Summer Holiday Campaign Via Indie Agency KWP!
Look, it's new work for Tourism NT that thankfully doesn't include Daryl Somers or the 'CU in the NT' tagline.