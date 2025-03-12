A Festival Reimagined Inviting You To Dream: Vivid Sydney 2025 Program Revealed

Australia’s largest event will once again transform the Harbour City in 2025, from Friday, 23 May to Saturday, 14 June – with the theme of Vivid Sydney, Dream as it dares to answer the question: What’s in a dream?

For its 15th year, the festival footprint has been redesigned to present five zones: Circular Quay and The Rocks; Barangaroo; Martin Place and CBD (for the first time since 2018); Darling Harbour; and The Goods Line and Inner City. Each connected zone will feature events from each of the festival pillars; Light, Music, Ideas and Food.

Showcasing Sydney’s creative pulse during winter, Vivid Sydney will feature exclusive collaborations for a series of events with Sydney Writers’ Festival and Sydney Film Festival, as well as cultural institutions, venues and arts companies Art Gallery of NSW, Australian Museum, Bangarra Dance Theatre, City Recital Hall, State Library of NSW, and Sydney Theatre Company.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham said: “Vivid Sydney continues to find exciting new ways and places to bring colour, creativity and fun to our city.

“From surprising outdoor dining experiences, to artistic light projections on our most famous landmarks and big free live shows in Tumbalong Park – Vivid Sydney has something for everyone whether you’re a visitor or a local.

“This year’s festival is helping people face the cost-of-living crisis by increasing the number of free events, which is great news if you want a good night out without blowing the budget.”

Vivid Sydney festival director Gill Minervini said the festival’s Dream theme is something that we all experience, and it can be interpreted in a myriad of ways. “Dreaming is as old as time and as universal as life itself. Dreams can be prophetic, life changing and inspirational, as well as trivial, hilarious or terrifying. These interactions are evident in every aspect of Vivid Sydney’s program this year.

“Captivating light installations and 3D projections for everyone, thought-provoking and enlightening experiences, awe inspiring performances from the world’s best musicians, along with cutting edge culinary collaborations and dinners in unexpected places, it can all be found at Vivid Sydney.

“In 2025, the festival celebrates creativity, innovation and connection in the best city in the world,” said Minervini.

Vivid Light will come to life like never before with exclusively commissioned pieces featuring world- leading animation and projection technologies. The late Australian visionary, David McDiarmid’s bold and unapologetic work will be showcased on the Sydney Opera House for Lighting of the Sails, entitled Kiss of Light (2025). Vincent Namatjira will present King Dingo on the facade of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia while the team behind Sydney fashion label, Romance Was Born will debut House of Romance on Customs House.

This year festivalgoers can interact with installations and 3D projections across the Vivid Light Walk, including voice-activated animation, suspended swings, whimsical seesaws, a tennis match with light, and self-portraits turned into 3D projections by world renowned entertainment studio, Moment Factory. Attendees also have a chance to design their own projection, with 150 entries selected each week to feature on the ASN Co. Building’s Clock Tower in The Rocks.

This year the entire Vivid Light Walk is free for everyone to enjoy. New buildings and landmarks that feature as part of the festival this year include Museum of Sydney, The Bond in Barangaroo and Challis House in Martin Place. Also making a welcome return is the Argyle Cut in The Rocks and the CTA Building in Martin Place.

Vivid Ideas continues to offer an array of engaging experiences, D.W. Pine, Creative Director of TIME Magazine, will deliver the keynote ‘Where Do Ideas Come From?’ and internationally renowned scientist Professor Matthew Walker will present ‘Why We Sleep’ to delve into one of the most important but least understood aspects of our lives.

Free Vivid Ideas events include the weekly Firetalk series at Barangaroo Reserve, bringing together First Nations storytellers, and Endling, a major new physical theatre work performed nightly by Sydney’s Legs On The Wall.

Stranger Things: The Experience will debut at Luna Park Sydney. This immersive, interactive adventure for all ages transports you to 1986 Hawkins, and blends supernatural mystery, nostalgia and iconic locations from the Netflix global phenomenon designed exclusively by the show’s creators.

Vivid Food has never been more enticing. In a festival exclusive, internationally renowned food writer and TV cook, Nigella Lawson will curate three Vivid Sydney Dinners in the recently opened pedestrian tunnel Muru Giligu in Martin Place. Over three nights, the space will be completely transformed with a light and sound experience, celebrated with NSW produce and wine for an unforgettable experience.

“Visitors cram themselves into Sydney in summer, but for me the magical time is in winter, during Vivid Sydney! And having loved it for years, it is the hugest thrill to be part of the Vivid Food program this year. I’ll be curating an exclusive menu for the three Vivid Sydney Dinners, and it is simply a dream come true. I mean, you know me: there can never be too many fairy lights! See you there!” said Lawson.

Festival favourites Vivid Fire Kitchen will return to The Goods Line honouring fire and spice and Vivid Chef Series will once again see the world’s most innovative chefs collaborate with Sydney’s revered dining intuitions.

Adjacent to the Fire Kitchen, Maryanne Street will transform into the Spice Lounge for Vivid Sydney – a place to spend time around the fire and take it all in. Vivid Food will also activate in Surry Hills’ Hollywood Quarter, including exclusive gig and food trails from institutions such as Golden Age Cinema, Hollywood Hotel, and The Soda Factory as well as unmissable street parties.

Both Spice Lounge and Hollywood Quarter events are thanks to Transport for NSW Open Streets Program.

Vivid Music celebrates our collective dreams through sound and song, with a specially curated program of artists from around the globe, alongside special events, interactive experiences and exclusive performances.

Tumbalong Nights will return to Darling Harbour with a focus on music in diaspora communities and First Nations artists singing in their own languages. Featuring local pop darlings Winston Surfshirt and Ayesha Madon, the free concert series will also include V-Pop sensations Mỹ Anh and Chi Xê, Grammy-winning African artist Dobet Gnahoré, Stella Jang from Korea, India’s Zaeden and former bass player for Prince, MonoNeon.

Oxford Art Factory will host UK rapping sensations Pete & Bas and Newcastle’s Steel City Dance Discs, Metro Theatre will see local labels Bad Apples and NLV Records celebrate their 10th anniversaries in separate events, and City Recital Hall will host German electronic music pioneers Tangerine Dream as well as Soccer Mommy. Vivid Supper Club will also return to Mary’s Underground, with a new line-up reflecting contemporary cabaret.

Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House boasts over 50 cutting-edge and legendary international and Australian artists, including British singer and spellbinding performer Anohni and The Johnsons, Beth Gibbons from Portishead, Sigur Rós with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, indie pop darlings Japanese Breakfast, soulful indie-folk crooner Marlon Williams, neo-soul artist Ravyn Lenae, plus homegrown trailblazers Miss Kaninna, SAHXL and more, all to perform at the iconic venue.

Festivalgoers at Carriageworks can move to a different beat, with performances by lo-fi house and techno producer Mall Grab, Sydney based-Papua New Guinean artist Ngaiire set to deliver her most visceral and transcendent work yet, and Byron Bay duo Skegss bring their raw mix of surf and garage rock. Carriageworks’ legendary Night Market is also back for 2025, with young guns from Sydney’s top bars and restaurants stepping into the spotlight.

Tickets for Vivid Sydney are on sale now.