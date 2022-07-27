87 Finalists Announced For 2022 Australian Effie Awards

Following a rigorous round of online judging by 166 industry experts, Advertising Council Australia today announced that 87 finalists from 19 agencies on behalf of 33 clients have made it into round two of the Australian Effie Awards.

Finalists will now compete for Effies, an Australian award program based on proven advertising effectiveness. The Effies cover 25 categories and are assessed by a team of 50 senior marketers, consultants and researchers. This year’s list of finalists can be found here.

Chair of judges, Colin Wilson-Brown said: “I’d like to thank the first round judges for their time, insights and scrutiny. To see such a high number of finalists progress sends a strong message around the value of the work being delivered by our industry. The next round takes that further, with cases and results assessed by panels of senior marketers, providing a client perspective on how agency work is driving business performance.”

The Effie winners, Effective Agency of the Year, Effective Advertiser Award, and Grand Effie will be announced on Wednesday 19 October at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf.

The Effies are jointly presented by Advertising Council Australia and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) in association with Think TV. Other sponsors and supporters include Ad Standards, Google and UnLtd.