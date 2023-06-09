7NEWS Sydney Newsroom Jason Morrison Announces Departure, As Neil Warren Named As Replacement

The Seven Network’s director of news and public affairs, Craig McPherson, announced to staff this morning several key changes to the 7NEWS leadership team.

After eight successful years leading the 7NEWS Sydney newsroom, Jason Morrison (lead image) has made the decision to step aside from his current role as news director to pursue other opportunities outside of the network.

Morrison said: “I have loved working here with this amazing team who’ve built and solidified 7NEWS as the best news service in town.

“It’s been a real honour to be in this role and to achieve the success and growth that we have.”

McPherson said: “I want to thank Jason for his tireless efforts over the past eight years. He leaves the team in very good shape as we move home base and into a new era for 7NEWS. He departs Seven with tremendous goodwill and best wishes for his next venture.”

McPherson has announced the appointment of Neil Warren to the role of director 7NEWS Sydney.

With a broadcast television career spanning 43 years, the past 31 of which have been with Seven, Warren has amassed an impressive body of work as a journalist, bureau chief, executive producer and most recently leading the 7NEWS Brisbane and Gold Coast newsrooms.

McPherson said: “Neil is a news craftsman, devoted to the product and the team. I am sure Neil will enhance and continue the momentum Jason and the Sydney News team have built.”

Warren said: “7NEWS has a terrific and very talented Sydney team. It’s an exciting time, with the transition to a brand-new newsroom, and I’m grateful and very much looking forward to being part of that.”

Morrison said: “I wish Neil all the best in his new job. He’s one of the industry’s gentlemen – a good friend and widely respected in the news business.”

In a mark of the depth of skill inside the 7NEWS team, current deputy news director, Michael Coombes steps into the director 7NEWS Brisbane and Gold Coast role vacated by Warren.

Warren and Coombes assume their new roles on Monday, 19 June.