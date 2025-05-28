73% Of Adults Support Stopping Sugary Drinks From Being Marketed To Children

Public health experts are urging the new Albanese Government to prioritise tackling obesity, with new research showing widespread public support for the implementation of strong measures to curb the consumption of sugary and sweetened beverages.

The representative survey of more than 2,800 adults, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, found that:

83% of Australians were in favour of better labelling of sugary drinks to warn consumers that they contain added sugars.

73% were supportive of stopping sugary drinks from being marketed to children.

More than half of Australians (56%) believed that sugary drinks should have a health levy tax applied.

The survey also showed Australians were supportive of better labelling and restrictions on the marketing of non-sugar sweetened drinks (e.g. “diet” and “zero” soft drinks). Respondents were also supportive of improved labelling of 100% fruit juice, which has high sugar content.

Lead author, Professor Caroline Miller, Director of the Health Policy Centre at SAHMRI and President of the Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA), says the study should encourage the Federal Government to take proactive steps that put the health of Australians above the profits of commercial beverage companies.

“Sugary drinks are a significant driver of obesity, which has recently overtaken tobacco as Australia’s biggest cause of preventable disease burden,” Miller said.

“Two-thirds of Australian adults are now overweight or living with obesity, along with one in four Australian children.”

“This survey shows Australians overwhelmingly understand the need for change and are supportive of cost-effective steps that would help them make informed decisions about their beverage choices.”

PHAA CEO, Adjunct Professor Terry Slevin, echoed the call to action. “These results make it clear there’s genuine community concern about unhealthy drinks and an expectation that the Australian Government will step in and show leadership on this issue,” Slevin said.

“Australians want to protect children from aggressive marketing and want labelling that helps them make informed drink choices. Introducing a health levy tax on unhealthy beverages would also encourage drink manufacturers to rethink and reformulate their products.”

“Minister Mark Butler and the Albanese government have implemented strong and effective measures to curb smoking and vaping, we believe similarly decisive action is needed to tackle obesity. Recommendations on how to go about achieving this already exist, as a result of the Diabetes Inquiry of 2024, the National Preventive Health Strategy and the National Obesity Strategy. We know what needs to be done, now is the time to do it.”

Miller said the survey response also demonstrates a need for greater awareness to ensure Australians understand that non-sugar sweetened beverages and 100% fruit juices aren’t healthy alternatives to soft drink.

“While there was good public support for better labelling on both non-sugar sweetened beverages and 100% juice, there was lower support for applying a health levy on both of these product categories,” Prof Miller said.

“For a long time, these products have been marketed as healthy alternatives, creating a false health halo. There’s work to be done to help Australians understand that non-sugar sweetened beverages and 100% fruit juice shouldn’t be consumed regularly or in high quantities —improved labelling is an important first step.”