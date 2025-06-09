72andSunny’s Ross Berthinussen Departs, Replaced By Howatson+Co’s Sophie Sykes

72andSunnySydney’s ANZ president Ross Berthinussen has departed the agency after six years and has returned to his native UK.

In his stead, Sophie Sykes has joined the agency in the role of MD, replacing Berthinussen. Sykes joins from her role as client partner at Howatson+Company, where she was the third employee and a senior leader helping drive its growth.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Nel joins in the newly created role of executive strategy director having previously overseen Telstra as head of strategy at +61. Prior to that Nel held roles at TBWA/Australia and Leo Burnett.

The introduction of an evolved leadership team structure comes at a time of momentum for the agency, with recent wins including Big W, AFL, Cadillac, and Princess Cruises, plus the recent hiring of Wez Hawes as CCO, a new look creative department, and a move to a new larger studio space in The Rocks.

Chris Kay, International President overseeing all 72andSunny’s International offices says: “After 7 years in Sydney it’s awesome to see the continued impact of our brand as we build for the next stage of cultural impact. Modern Australia needs a new generation leadership team who are here to play to win, and Sophie, Alex, and Wez are exactly that and the future looks sunny.”

Both Sykes and Nel join in the coming months reporting to Chris Kay and international executive strategy director Maria Galleriu. Together with Hawes, they’ll take 72andSunny Australia into the next stage of its evolution, doubling down on the agency’s core DNA of Optimism and growing the business organically with a strong mix of current clients including Google, REA, Stake, and Deputy.

Hawes, who joined 72andSunny Sydney in January, says: “To continue the trajectory 72andSunny is on right now, we knew we had to swing big and I couldn’t be more excited by the impending arrivals of Sophie and Alexandra. They both have a wealth of experience and proven track records in creating modern, culturally impactful work, while also being instrumental in building the agencies that create it.

Galleriu added: “There’s creative power in new chapters. We’re bringing in two leaders who have heart and passion for unlocking what the 72andSunny brand of strategic and creative excellence can do next in the ANZ market. The possibilities are endless when you dream big like they do.”

During Berthinussen’s time at 72andSunny he played a key role in creating a strong platform for growth and continued momentum, winning key business from REA to Who Gives A Crap to Big W, and picking up Campaign of the Year accolades with B&T. Ross leaves to return to the UK for 12 months to train to be a coach with a specific focus on conscious leadership.

On his departure Berthinussen shared, ‘“I’m super grateful for my time with 72andSunny. I’ve learned so much and loved experiencing first-hand the rocket fuel of running a creative company powered by a belief in Optimism. I’m stoked to hand over to such an all-star team and can’t wait to see where Wez, Alex and Sophie take 72andSunny with our team of legends and wonderful client partners.”

Kay added: “Ross has been a strong driver of our core value of optimism at 72andSunny. He’s also been a key leader laying the foundations for this next stage of growth and for that we have immense gratitude and respect. He’s helped build something that is special, and we are excited to see him go onto his next life chapter. From everyone at 72andSunny, we wish him, and his family, all the best back in the UK.”

Hawes commented: “It’s been an absolute pleasure partnering with Ross. He’s one of the smartest and most compassionate modern leaders I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. If optimism is our superpower at 72andSunny, it’s leaders like Ross, and now Sophie and Alexandra, who help to turbo boost it.”