72andSunny Wins Creative Account For Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has appointed 72andSunny to develop a local brand positioning and integrated advertising campaign.

The global cruise liner is looking to drive growth in the Australian market and has appointed the creative agency to develop a local brand positioning and campaign to drive brand familiarity, consideration and preference with a new generation of Australian consumers.

“We appointed 72andSunny due to their belief in Optimism and their expertise working with modern global and Australian brands and their ability to connect these with modern Australian audiences,” Nick Ferguson, senior director, sales & marketing – Asia Pacific, Princess Cruises said.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Princess Cruises team to localise such an iconic global brand for Australian audiences. Cruising remains a much-loved experience for Australians, and we’re looking forward to further invigorating the brand,” Ross Berthinussen, president ANZ, 72andSunny added.

The appointment adds to other recent new business wins for 72andSunny, including BIG W, AFL, tech unicorn, Deputy and Cadillac. They join their existing roster of clients including Google and realestate.com.au.