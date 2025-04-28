5D Ramps Up AI Innovation: New Division Empowers Brands To Turn Data Into Decisive Action

Strategic research consultancy 5D has announced the launch of a new division, 5D-AI, designed to revolutionise the way businesses leverage insights from data.

The new division will be run by 5D founder and chief executive officer, Lyndall Spooner; director of technology and operations, Abhishek Jayant; and data scientist, Nick Wyatt.

5D-AI is focused on helping businesses drive transformative change through bespoke AI tools and technologies. The division develops custom-built solutions including deep-trained chatbots, large language models, generative AI agents, machine learning models, and smart data hubs – all designed to extract sharper, faster insights from market-based data.

“Technology leadership has been part of 5D’s DNA from day one,” said Spooner.

“5D-AI recognises the more than five years of AI development we have already invested in and formalises the suite of AI bespoke solutions we now provide to marketing and insights teams that give a competitive edge in data collection, analysis and market interrogation.

“We work collaboratively with our clients to develop a suite of AI solutions that not only enhance productivity, but integrate across the business to drive a stronger competitive brand growth strategy. 5D-AI can fundamentally change how businesses operate, understand and respond to competitor activities and the influence of technology on consumer psychology,” she said.

The launch of 5D-AI comes hard on the heels of the rebranding of Fifth Dimension as 5D, the introduction of a new brand positioning – “The Science of Choice” – and the establishment of a new leadership team to focus on increasing 5D’s market share in Australia and accelerating growth across Asia Pacific.

5D Managing Director – Sydney, Alex Vishney, said: “We don’t treat AI as a gimmick – it’s a critical layer in how we help brands navigate the uncertainty of modern markets. Our job isn’t just to analyse behaviour. It’s to anticipate it.

“5D-AI allows our clients to centralise and engage with large, often disconnected data sets in faster, more meaningful ways. It enables them to collate, interrogate and analyse insights at a scale and speed that simply hasn’t been possible before, putting customer insight at the centre of decision-making and cutting through the complexity of today’s business environment.

“Decoding modern decision making is at the core of what 5D does. That means going beyond traditional research methods. We combine cognitive science with custom-built AI tools to deliver smarter, real-time understanding of how people choose, act and engage with brands. It’s not AI for its own sake. It’s AI applied through the lens of strategy – ‘the Science of Choice’ in action.”