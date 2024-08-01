Advertising

45th AWARD Awards Winners To Be Announced Virtually & In Person At MCA

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

The 45th AWARD Awards winners will be announced virtually and in person next month at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) as part of This Way Up.

On Tuesday 13 August and Wednesday 14 August, AWARD will host two virtual events to announce this year’s Bronze winners and showcase the campaigns that have been awarded at least a silver and have the potential to win gold.

The prized Gold and Special Award winners will then be announced at The Gold Pencil Award Party, the premier event on This Way Up’s festival schedule, at the MCA on the evening of Thursday 15 August.

“That’s right, we’re starting earlier this year so that there is a respectful amount of quiet during formalities, after which everyone can kick up their heels and celebrate. This is a night dedicated to recognising creative brilliance as well as our community spirit,” said Mandie van der Merwe, chair of AWARD.

A lineup of Sydney’s finest DJs will swing into action courtesy of Sydney-based record label Sweat It Out, the brainchild of AJAX, with favourites Yolanda Be Cool, KLP, Mel Hall, and Mickey Kojak dropping sets that are sure to get everyone on the dancefloor.

Gold and Special Awards presented at The Gold Pencil Award Party include The Grand Award, Individual Agency of the Year, Agency Network of the Year, Production Company of the Year, Creative Leader/Leadership Team of the Year, Individual Creative or Team of the Year, Emerging Creative or Team of the Year, and more.

AWARD will also announce AWARD School 2024’s national top student in spotlighting the industry’s most exciting and emerging creative talent.

Related posts:

  1. AWARD Uni Returns To This Way Up & Revamps Curriculum To Support Creatives
  2. Broadsheet Media Promotes Sian Whitaker To Managing Director
  3. Like No Other: David Jones Donates Its Stunning 186-Year-Old Fashion Archives To Powerhouse Museum
  4. Taboo Appoints Long-Time AMV BBDO Creative Charlotte Adorjan As ECD
TAGGED: , , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T.

Latest News

InsideOut PR Partners With Aussie Comedian Kurt Sterling
Bus Stop Films Announces Inaugural Driving Change Summit
TV Ratings (31/07/2024): Nine Continues To Cash In On Aussie Gold
Andrew Hicks, CMO, Woolworths
Andrew Hicks On Woolworths’ Olympics & Paralympics Partnership: ‘Agility, Planning & Retail Media Let Us Celebrate With Nation’
Register Lost your password?