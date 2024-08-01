45th AWARD Awards Winners To Be Announced Virtually & In Person At MCA

The 45th AWARD Awards winners will be announced virtually and in person next month at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) as part of This Way Up.

On Tuesday 13 August and Wednesday 14 August, AWARD will host two virtual events to announce this year’s Bronze winners and showcase the campaigns that have been awarded at least a silver and have the potential to win gold.

The prized Gold and Special Award winners will then be announced at The Gold Pencil Award Party, the premier event on This Way Up’s festival schedule, at the MCA on the evening of Thursday 15 August.

“That’s right, we’re starting earlier this year so that there is a respectful amount of quiet during formalities, after which everyone can kick up their heels and celebrate. This is a night dedicated to recognising creative brilliance as well as our community spirit,” said Mandie van der Merwe, chair of AWARD.

A lineup of Sydney’s finest DJs will swing into action courtesy of Sydney-based record label Sweat It Out, the brainchild of AJAX, with favourites Yolanda Be Cool, KLP, Mel Hall, and Mickey Kojak dropping sets that are sure to get everyone on the dancefloor.

Gold and Special Awards presented at The Gold Pencil Award Party include The Grand Award, Individual Agency of the Year, Agency Network of the Year, Production Company of the Year, Creative Leader/Leadership Team of the Year, Individual Creative or Team of the Year, Emerging Creative or Team of the Year, and more.

AWARD will also announce AWARD School 2024’s national top student in spotlighting the industry’s most exciting and emerging creative talent.