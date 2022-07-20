303 MullenLowe Nabs Merkle’s Marque Kabbaz As Executive Director CX & Digital

303 MullenLowe has hired strategic design expert Marque Kabbaz (lead image) as executive director CX & Digital, further bolstering the agency’s digital capabilities in the wake of growth across the group.

Kabbaz brings more than three decades of experience across creative, service design, strategy, and digital transformation sectors to the newly created national role. He was most recently at Merkle ANZ, where he has been head of strategic design, and prior to that at Isobar where he led the national strategic design and digital transformation capability. His experience is also underpinned by strong start-up leadership, having been head of strategy at Clearmatch, and also scaled Capgemini’s service design agency, going on to lead the global brand strategy.

Based out of 303 MullenLowe Sydney, Kabbaz joins the agency management team and leads the customer experience and digital practice across Australia and New Zealand.

303 MullenLowe Sydney Managing Director Joanna Gray said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Marque’s calibre join the digital capability within the agency, particularly as we continue to develop market leading capabilities in the area. And while we already have proven experience across the breadth of customer experience and service design capabilities, he’ll also offer significant insight into setting product and service design standards.”

Kabbaz said of his move to 303 MullenLowe: “I’m extremely excited to join the 303 MullenLowe team as it enters the next phase of its growth. Few opportunities arise to help lead an organisation with no barriers to progress. As system thinking and strategic design grow in their ability to solve higher order challenges for businesses and society at large, I believe that 303 is perfectly placed to deliver exemplary outcomes for our clients and their customers.”

Gray said Kabbaz’ passion for developing team skills will also be a key driver in strengthening cross-agency customer experience and digital offerings to clients.

“Marque is a brilliant addition to the group, and as current Course Designer and Lecturer for the Masters of Strategic Design at the University of Sydney and Mentor through The Trenches, he will bring additional depth to our management team through his demonstrated industry leadership,” she said.

“At 303 MullenLowe, we believe in an unconditionally inclusive culture, to ensure everyone can flourish and grow, and where people can reach their full potential. It’s also a passion point for Marque who believes in developing team capabilities to create great outcomes. His approach matches perfectly with our goal to have a rich tapestry of expertise, individual experience, and personal perspective available to all our clients. This is a key role, and with more new hires to come soon, will ensure we continue to punch above our weight in this rapidly expanding area.”

In addition to his 303 MullenLowe role, Kabbaz will also work with agency leaders within Attivo Group to drive skills development, collaboration, and digital excellence.