2degrees Melting Sculpture Highlights The Need To “Answer the Call” On Climate Change Via TBWA\NZ

Last week in Britomart, New Zealand telecommunications business, 2degrees unveiled a 2-tonne ice sculpture entitled, “Answer the Call”. The concept, the brainchild of TBWA\ New Zealand, consisted of 49 frozen blocks of ice, some with mobile phones inside. Phone calls from Earth persistently rang out from within the ice, but no one answered.

As the urgency of climate change escalates worldwide, 2degrees looked to its creative agency partner for an impactful way to announce a key milestone in its sustainability journey – becoming the first New Zealand telecommunications business to have its target of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)*.

Towering in at three metres high and two metres wide and made from 2,500 litres of rainwater, the installation unveiled in Britomart’s Takutai Square, turned the heads of thousands of people in person and thousands more online. Making a powerful statement, the installation invited the public to engage with the sculpture – touch the ice and scan the QR code to learn more about 2degrees’

sustainability journey all as Mother Nature took her course.

“We knew we needed something engaging, that would ignite conversation about climate change. It’s a hugely important issue to Kiwis, and a key part of 2degrees’ purpose of fighting of fair. Having our net zero by 2040 target validated is a big deal, and took a lot of work for our team – but we needed a way to promote our Fight for Fair that could engage the public too,” said Dave Pearce 2degrees GM marketing.

TBWA\New Zealand worked closely with 2degrees and its production partners to sustainably design, test and bring the striking installation to life.

“In recent years we have seen a lot of businesses walk back their net zero targets and this installation was all about stopping people in their tracks and getting them thinking about the harsh reality of climate change and how we need New Zealand businesses to be answering the call again,” said Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer at TBWA\New Zealand.

“Answer the Call is a bold, physical reminder that the climate crisis is happening and it’s up to all of us to act before it’s too late. It’s always inspiring when we can work with our client partners to make great work that also inspires change”.

The installation was sustainably planned using rainwater collected throughout winter. The mobile phones frozen inside were able to be reused once the ice had melted.

“The phones symbolically demonstrate the connection between the telecommunications industry and the need to act for the climate,” said Bradnick. “It’s bold, it’s immediate, and it taps into the

power of visual storytelling to provoke conversation”.

The Answer the Call installation was not just a temporary installation. It was a strong reminder for us all to do what we can to combat climate change – 2degrees is recognising its industry’s impact and is committing to lowering its emissions.

Recognising the importance of sustainability in business, 2degrees has made information on its journey available for everyone to access and read.

CREDITS

CLIENT: 2DEGREES

Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer: Zac Summers

GM Marketing: Dave Pearce

Senior Marketing Manager – Brand and Creative: Haley Featonby

Head of Communications: Quentin Reade

Head of Sustainability and Purpose: Rebecca Lindegger

Senior Sustainability Manager: Justine Gabriel

Chief Customer Officer: Emma-Kate Greer

AGENCY: TBWA/NEW ZEALAND

Creative Executive Officer: Catherine Harris

Chief Creative Officer: Shane Bradnick

Creative Partners: Ashley Wilding and Dan Davison

General Manager: Simon Mills

Senior Business Director: Cassie Lapsley

Eleven PR: Eleisha Balmer and Bella Ramdhanie

OMD New Zealand: Harry Chapman

PRODUCTION COMPANY: AO STUDIOS

Managing Director: Paul Courtney

Senior Producer: Ash Brown

Executive Producer: Scott Chapman

Rollercoaster: Paul Skinner and Greg Skinner

Paradice Ice: Jabel Martin

Orbit Marketing: Brand Ambassadors

CONTENT CAPTURE

DOP: Michael LaHood

STILLS PHOTOGRAPHY

Radlab: Jordan Vickers