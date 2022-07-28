$25 Million Dollars Later, Ben Robert-Smith’s Defamation Hearing Ends

$25 Million Dollars Later, Ben Robert-Smith’s Defamation Hearing Ends
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Hearings in Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against three major newspapers, The Age, The Canberra Times and The Sydney morning herald, have come to a close.

The case was heard for more than 100 days, and according to SMH, it cost more than $25 million.

Justice Anthony Besanko, the judge presiding over the highly publicised case, has reserved judgement. Instead, he will deliver a written ruling at a yet-to-be-announced date.

If you’ve been following the case, you’ll know it has seen plenty of allegations made, from war crimes to alleged fake pregnancy scandals.

There have been 41 witnesses called to the court. While lots of witnesses mean you begin to get a complete picture of the situation, so many accusations are thrown around it all becomes very complicated to follow and very expensive, thanks to the legal time involved.

It is now Justice Besanko’s role to wade through all the information and decide if a media publication’s truth defence stands up.

The SMH reported that in closing arguments, Robert-Smith’s Senior Council Arthur Moes argued that the newspaper reporting was based on “mere suspicion, surmise and guesswork”, not the truth.

Meanwhile, the media outlet’s representation of Nicholas Owens SC argued that Robert-Smith had a “motive to kill.”

Now we await a verdict. However, it is worth noting that what makes the case even more interesting is that rumours are that Kerry Stokes is footing the legal bill for Roberts-Smith.

Stokes, of course, is Seven’s chairman, and all of the papers Roberts-Smith is suing are owned by Nine.

This defamation case follows a string of defamation cases that have seen media companies lose out. From Rebel Wilson’s case against Baurer Media to Geoffrey Rush being awarded nearly $2.9 million in damages after winning his defamation case against News Corp’s The Daily Telegraph.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ben Robert Smith Kerry Stokes Nine Seven

Latest News

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]

ActiveCampaign Releases New Data Showing Customer Focus On Trustworthy Content
  • Marketing

ActiveCampaign Releases New Data Showing Customer Focus On Trustworthy Content

According to new data released today from ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), consumers will engage with new brands across all channels, including online, in-store and on social media platforms, as long as the content is relevant and trustworthy. In fact, nearly half of the 1,000 US consumers polled said trustworthiness and transparency […]

Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion
  • Media
  • Technology

Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion

Having already taken a bite out of Snapchat back in 2018, Kylie Jenner has now turned her attention to Instagram as part of a growing wave of unrest on the app. Jenner, who has grown to fame as part of the Kardashian oligarchy, reposted a call to action on her Instagram story as part of […]

Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board has unveiled a new campaign on TikTok with Australian comedy trio Swag on the Beat and real Singapore grandmothers to generate more awareness of Singapore’s offerings. With a word play on one of the city’s biggest events – the Singapore Grand Prix – the Gran Prix Singapore Style campaign features three […]

Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network
  • Media

Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network

Media personality Zoe Marshall (pictured) has partnered with independent podcast company Acast, giving it hosting and distribution rights to Marshall’s human-interest podcast, The Deep. From terminal parents to sex workers, extremists and drug addicts, The Deep is a place for thought-provoking conversations that help us explore who we are when no one is looking. Utilising her […]