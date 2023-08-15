2023 ACRAs Announce Stellar Lineup Of Hosts And Performers

The 2023 Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Awards are shaping up to be radio’s brightest night of nights with record entries from commercial stations across Australia.

The Awards, which champion excellence in commercial radio broadcasting and audio across entertainment, news, talk and sport, will be held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on Saturday 14 October. Over 1200 entries from across Australia have been received, up 15 per cent from 2022, with 85 entries for the inaugural Individual Talent of the Year Award coming in from across the nation. The hosting line-up announced today will support a greater focus on Australian music.

The hosts for the 2023 ACRA Awards are:

Robin Bailey and Kip Wightman (Rob, Terry and Kip, KIIS 97.3 Brisbane, ARN)

Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey (Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel, NOVA Entertainment)

Jimmy Smith, Nath Roye and Loren Barry (The Jimmy & Nath Show and The Marty Sheargold Show, SCA)

Sofie Formica and Ray Hadley (4BC afternoons and The Ray Hadley Morning Show, Nine Radio)

“Some of Australia’s most loved and most trusted commercial radio talent are sharing the baton to ensure this year’s ACRA Awards are truly spectacular, as well as loads of fun,” Ford Ennals, CEO of CRA said.

“The ACRA Awards bring the Australian radio industry together to recognise and celebrate its finest talent. This year, the major Australian radio networks have joined together to provide some of their brightest stars to acknowledge those who have stood out all over the previous 12 months.”

Hosting segments will be interspersed with live performances from major Australian artists including Proud Coodjinburra artist Budjerah and proud Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo. Other Australian music acts will be revealed over the coming weeks.

“We are truly excited to be bringing some of Australia’s best acts to the ACRAs, which, like commercial radio across the nation, champions Australian music. Commercial radio plays 2.7 million Australian songs each year, and this year we’ve added the Gudinksi Award, or the Australian Music Champion Award, in addition to our existing Australian music-centred awards,” Ford said.

The Gudinski (Australian Music Champion) Award recognises a champion of Australian music, in honour of the late Mushroom Records founder Michael Gudinski. Two further new awards which acknowledge those who have set the benchmarks of creativity and excellence for the commercial radio industry are the “Brenno” Award, named after radio legend John Brennan, awarded to the person who has made an outstanding contribution to commercial radio and the Best News Presenter FM Award which acknowledges the late Glenn Daniel’s 40-year career in broadcast journalism.

The ACRA Awards have been slimmed down from 86 in 2022 to 77 this year, while other new awards include Station of the Year, Podcast of the Year, Diversity and Inclusion, Best News Event Coverage, Individual Talent of the Year and Podcast Host of the Year.

“The 34th ACRA Awards will celebrate 100 years commercial radio in Australia. And while we honour a century of music, news, entertainment and connection, we crown those who are ensuring commercial radio’s continued vibrancy and relevance across Australia” Ford said.

Around 900 of the industry’s major stars, personalities and executives from around Australia are expected to attend this year’s ACRA Awards, with winners announced across four areas: national, metropolitan, provincial and country. Tickets to the ACRAs go on sale in early September.