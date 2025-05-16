13cabs Named Taxi Partner For FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships Adelaide 2025

The FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025 has announced 13cabs as the Official Taxi Provider for this year’s event. The elite competition is set to take place in Adelaide, South Australia from the 14–23 November at The Drive and ‘Pinky Flat’.

As part of this exciting partnership, 13cabs will receive naming rights to the dedicated Passenger Collection Zone at the venue on War Memorial Drive, ensuring seamless and reliable transport for spectators and guests throughout the tournament.

In addition, 13cabs will hold the presenting rights for the match ball delivery at each game, placing the brand at the heart of the court action and enhancing the fan experience with a memorable pre-match moment.

The partnership also sees 13cabs become the exclusive personal transport provider for all competing athletes, delivering professional and dependable travel solutions for international and domestic players participating in the event.

“We are thrilled to partner with 13cabs to deliver a seamless transport experience for our athletes, officials and fans this coming November. Whether you are an Adelaide local or a visitor coming from interstate or overseas, 13cabs will deliver access to and from our inner-city event precinct, the Adelaide Airport and the wider experiences Adelaide and the South Australian region has to offer,” Jenny Mann, CEO, FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025.

“We’re proud to be the Official Taxi Partner for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and accessible transport for all South Australians and the thousands of fans and athletes visiting Adelaide for this world-class event. We’re excited to play a part in bringing the energy and excitement of the Championships to life — on and off the court,” said Olivia Barry, chief operating officer, 13cabs.

The 2025 edition of the event represents a major milestone for the sport – the first World Championships ever hosted in Australia and the Oceania region. The Beach Volleyball World Championships will feature some of the world’s best beach volleyballers as they battle for the coveted title, in the heart of the city of Adelaide. The Drive and ‘Pinky Flat’ riverbank will come to life with a festival like atmosphere, with 5 courts and over 10 days of competition.