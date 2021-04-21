Charlotte Crosby Launches Values & Vibrators Podcast

English TV personality and Geordie Shore alumni, Charlotte Crosby, has announced the launch of her new podcast, Values & Vibrators, available from Wednesday 21 April.

This is ‘Queen Crosby’ at her best; unfiltered and unflinching, sharing her story as only she can, with the trademark straight-shooting style that audiences around the world have come to know and love her for.

Thought you’d seen it all when it comes to everyone’s favourite Geordie? Think again. Crosby has promised audiences they can expect to laugh, cry and blush in equal measure as she shows them a different side to her life in the spotlight.

The podcast is an original production in partnership with the NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network.

Charlotte said, “I can’t believe I have my very own pod. Wow, what a rollercoaster it was to record! I literally went through every spectrum of emotion by reliving some of the best (and worst) moments of my life…”

Charlotte-Letitia Crosby has been in the limelight since she was 20 years old, stealing the show and making her a crowd-favourite with her raw, real and hilarious personality on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore.

Crosby has since turned her headline-grabbing TV antics into global stardom, going on to win the 12th series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, starring in her own reality series The Charlotte Show and appearing on Australia’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2020.

Rachel Corbett, NOVA Entertainment Head of Podcasts & Digital Content said, “If you’ve watched a single minute of Charlotte Crosby on anything she’s ever been on, you’ll know exactly why I’m so excited for this podcast.”

A social media super-influencer, Charlotte has a hugely engaged online audience with over seven million Instagram followers, and owns her own fashion label Pepper Girls Club and homeware line Naked Lane.

Kane Reiken, NOVA Entertainment’s Digital Commercial Director said, “Authenticity is a shared hallmark of podcasting as a channel and Charlotte as person, so for us it’s a natural fit.

“She has a long track record of drawing audiences in and keeping them there – she’s not afraid to be herself and people connect deeply with her as a result. Add to that her iconic voice, global fanbase and the fact she clearly knows how to create impact and it provides a potent opportunity for the right brands.”

The NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network is home to the best Australian and international podcast titles across business & technology, entertainment, investigative journalism, health & wellness, love & dating, news and sport & lifestyle; including the popular podcasts The Matty Johns Podcast, It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield, The Space with Casey Donovan, Fear & Greed, The Money Café and Brenda, Call Me! with Courtney Act.

Values & Vibrators with Charlotte Crosby launches on 21 April, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.