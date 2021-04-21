Charlotte Crosby Launches Values & Vibrators Podcast
English TV personality and Geordie Shore alumni, Charlotte Crosby, has announced the launch of her new podcast, Values & Vibrators, available from Wednesday 21 April.
This is ‘Queen Crosby’ at her best; unfiltered and unflinching, sharing her story as only she can, with the trademark straight-shooting style that audiences around the world have come to know and love her for.
Thought you’d seen it all when it comes to everyone’s favourite Geordie? Think again. Crosby has promised audiences they can expect to laugh, cry and blush in equal measure as she shows them a different side to her life in the spotlight.
The podcast is an original production in partnership with the NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network.
Charlotte said, “I can’t believe I have my very own pod. Wow, what a rollercoaster it was to record! I literally went through every spectrum of emotion by reliving some of the best (and worst) moments of my life…”
Charlotte-Letitia Crosby has been in the limelight since she was 20 years old, stealing the show and making her a crowd-favourite with her raw, real and hilarious personality on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore.
Crosby has since turned her headline-grabbing TV antics into global stardom, going on to win the 12th series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, starring in her own reality series The Charlotte Show and appearing on Australia’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2020.
Rachel Corbett, NOVA Entertainment Head of Podcasts & Digital Content said, “If you’ve watched a single minute of Charlotte Crosby on anything she’s ever been on, you’ll know exactly why I’m so excited for this podcast.”
A social media super-influencer, Charlotte has a hugely engaged online audience with over seven million Instagram followers, and owns her own fashion label Pepper Girls Club and homeware line Naked Lane.
Kane Reiken, NOVA Entertainment’s Digital Commercial Director said, “Authenticity is a shared hallmark of podcasting as a channel and Charlotte as person, so for us it’s a natural fit.
“She has a long track record of drawing audiences in and keeping them there – she’s not afraid to be herself and people connect deeply with her as a result. Add to that her iconic voice, global fanbase and the fact she clearly knows how to create impact and it provides a potent opportunity for the right brands.”
The NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network is home to the best Australian and international podcast titles across business & technology, entertainment, investigative journalism, health & wellness, love & dating, news and sport & lifestyle; including the popular podcasts The Matty Johns Podcast, It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield, The Space with Casey Donovan, Fear & Greed, The Money Café and Brenda, Call Me! with Courtney Act.
Values & Vibrators with Charlotte Crosby launches on 21 April, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
WPP Shareholders Vote In Favour Of Global Takeover
WPP's shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a takeover and for Tom Williams on Dancing With The Stars.
Time Is Running Out To Nominate For B&T’s CMO Power List!
Be warned, B&T's pulled out the egg timer for our CMO power list! Votes close on Monday! Googlies strictly hard boiled.
Behold! All Of The Pics From B&T’s Women Leading Tech!
If there's EVER a function where you need to get the overhead projector or Powerpoint to work it's Women Leading Tech!
Dettol Launches Australian Heartland Collection Via Momentum
One need only witness the B&T office human pyramid in action to know that a trusty bottle of Dettol is always on hand.
Māori Support Network Releases First Major Brand Campaign Via Motion Sickness
B&T knows we should be bringing you more great work from NZ, however, we do struggle with that squiggly thing in Māori.
Sexist Tent Advert On Amazon Says It Would Be ‘Easy For Women To Put Up’
Sure, this is a rather sexist ad for a tent; however, it vastly undersells the sheer horror that is camping.
Isobar ANZ Wins Adobe 2021 Digital Experience Partner Of The Year Award
Isobar's fifth grade racquetball trophy discretely moved to rear of cabinet after Adobe Digital Experience Partner win.
Apple Spoofs Tom Cruise And Co With ‘Mission Implausible’ Ad For New iPad Pro
This cool Apple spot comes with a surprising end that includes Tim Cook; which probably takes the surprise out of it.
“Beginning Of The End Of The Pandemic!” Omnicom Revenues Down 1.8% In Q1, But Rebounds 9.6% From COVID
Omnicom's Q1s are in & if they were a hamburger they'd be better than a Zinger but not as good as the Whopper Baconator.
PHD Media Named Best Place To Work For Media And Marketing By AFR
Apparently the use of 'the rack' & thumbscrews in the workplace is frowned upon by the AFR's Best Places To Work Awards.
Woolies Takes Majority Stake In Quantium
Woolworths takes majority stake in Quantium, still can't get its trolleys to drive in a straight line.
Government’s Woeful ‘Milkshake’ Consent Ad Deleted
Vaccine rollouts, another Shark's loss on the weekend and now consent videos, it's been another trying week for ScoMo.
Nine’s Big Idea Store Announces Action Packed Line-Up
Nine unveils impressive Big Idea Store line-up and it's not good news for fans of dancing poodles or the wobble board.
Droga5 Goes Back To Pompeii 79AD In Epic New Work For Alexa
B&T's very conscious of overusing the word epic in headlines, but the hyperbole is definitely warranted in this beauty.
Coke Criticised At Shareholder Meeting For Exacerbating Health Issues In American Communities Of Colour
Coke criticised for exacerbating health issues in communities of colour, not to mention communities generally.
Ampol Completes Its Australian Return In New Campaign From Saatchi & Saatchi And iProspect
When it comes to brand loyalty to a petrol station, B&T chooses anyone with a Slurpee machine & Krispy Kreme cabinet.
Klarna Launches Carbon Footprint Insights For 90 Million Customers
Klarna has announced the launch of CO2 insights for all shopping purchases as part of its one per cent pledge, involving the donation of $10 million to initiatives supporting planet health. The new feature aims to democratise access to unbiased climate impact information for consumers at no cost or judgement, as a first step to […]
Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine News Wins The Night As Lego Masters And MasterChef Have Post Premiere Dip
Lego Masters & MasterChef in need of a large pump device and doctor's prescription after suffering "post premiere dip".
Will AR Get Rid Of Shop Changerooms?
Could AR be the new way of trying on clothes? It would certainly beat dodgy changerooms with broken locks.
Purple iPhones, AirTags And Huge Changes For Advertisers: Everything You Need To Know From The Apple Launch
There was big news coming out of California last night. Fortunately, it wasn't that The Rock is running for President.
Sitecore Study: Aussie Gen Zs Flock To Internet Commerce Sites During Pandemic
Study says Zs have been online shopping during the pandemic when they should've been squeezing their zits in the mirror.
DoubleVerify Uncovers And Stops ‘OctoBot’: Unprecedented CTV-Focused Fraud Scheme With Multiple Tentacles
Grab the lemon and the tartare sauce because we're talking OctoBots in this tasty cephalopod read.
Instagram Influencer Marketing Set To Become A $7.4B Industry In 2021
Influencer economy tipped to reach $7.5B. That's a lot of teeth whitening sets and Hello Fresh meals being sold.
Lifting The Lid On The Marketing Machine With Accenture’s Philippa Spork
If only marketing were a machine, then all of your problems could be remedied with a spray of WD-40.
Which 50? Has The Datafication Of Advertising Finally Killed Off Adland’s Favourite Slogan?
John Wanamaker's famous adland quip has joined Prince Philip in falling agonisingly short of its 100th birthday.
YouTube Removes Ads From James Charles Videos After Child Sexting Allegations
Here's a rather unsavoury story about a YouTuber, not that we have the faintest clue who it is.
Facebook Ups Data Portability Efforts With ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool
You can now transfer all your old crap on Facebook. Although it might be better to just delete some of the old photos.
Purpose, Or Is It Porpoise?
In his latest guest post, B&T regular Robert Strohfeldt skewers marketers’ latest buzzword – purpose… I used to flick through the various newspapers cartoons each day – reckon it would be tough trying to create a cartoon each day, based on a major news story, that is both funny and insightful. Since the PC mob […]
MILO Cereal Launches ‘Beast Mode’ Campaign Via Connecting Plots
MILO Cereal has launched its first major marketing campaign for its newly launched Protein cereal, via independent creative communications agency Connecting Plots. Building on MILO’s brand message of fuelling active kids, the new campaign platform, ‘Beast Mode – Activated’, evolves the master brand’s focus on team sports. This aims to celebrate how MILO Protein helps […]
All Hail The Winners! It’s All Your Women Leading Tech Trophy Recipients
Women Leading Tech winners were lauded at a gala lunch. And, right on cue, the damn Powerpoint preso didn't work.