10’s Fabulously Bonkers Hunted Is The Crazy The Network Needs

10’s latest show Hunted came out swinging; it pulled in over 600,000 viewers and won entertainment, but what’s more interesting is the show has become a conversation.

Television shows that get people talking are always the goal. Any network’s dream is for their latest reality show to become water cooler talk.

Nine’s successfully pulled that off with Married At First Sight, Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife or even just The Olympics hits that sweet spot, and now 10’s ventured away from reality dating, and it is still getting people talking.

This is actually big news; any network that debuts a new reality format that manages to cut through has plenty to brag about. For Network 10, it’s a big win, and it’s no secret the network has been looking to find content that cuts through, particularly after The Bachelorette didn’t bring in big numbers last year – the finale brought in less than 500,000 eyeballs.

Network 10 needed a new show to get people talking and Hunted seems to be it! So, what has got people talking about Hunted? Well, besides Ben Owen.

I’ve got a not-so-low-key crush on Ben Owen on #HuntedAU #Hunted 😍 — Hope Douglas (@Hope_d2704) July 15, 2022

It’s actually how utterly bonkers the show is. Last night, contestants Stahi and Matt were putting on disguises that looked more like Mrs Doubtfire than low-key disguises, and it made for some hilarious results.

The fresh new format that involves contestants being hunted is exciting viewers.

Stahi was wearing a very cheap-looking blonde wig, and sunglasses and Matt put on a dress and was wearing black netting. It was utterly bizarre and made them stand out even more, but it was also hilarious.

Stahi and Matt’s shenanigans coupled with the show’s usual craziness, got people talking.

If the hunters were watching, the dress may have fooled them but 2 people in their late 20’s using a pay phone is dead giveaway somethings not right #HuntedAU — Dave (@21keno) July 24, 2022

Brunswick people refusing to ever leave Brunswick is very on brand for Brunswick people #HuntedAU — Ryan Jon Dunn (@RyanJon) July 24, 2022

The success of Hunted is needed proof that Aussie viewers are craving more than just reality dating shows and network 10 is still very much in competition with Nine and Seven.