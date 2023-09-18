100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions

Scentre Group’s in-house media and advertising division, BrandSpace has refined its exclusive Screen network product suite to meet market demands. A primary focus of this work has been the advancement of its programmatic offering with 100 per cent of Scentre Group’s digital out of home network now enabled through this platform.

This innovation and full-scale programmatic capability is driven by a national upgrade of its digital screen network. All 1600+ Australian network screens are now equipped with state-of-the-art technology and deliver a completely digital, full-motion display to captivate audience attention across the premium Westfield audience.

The recent addition of 40 Large Format Super screens bolsters the programmatic offering and provides retail OOH campaign impact with creative options in the most productive centres to drive attention and recall metrics. This is teamed with the capability to deliver large-format campaign impact via 20 second full-motion creative executions.

General manager, BrandSpace, Scott Moore said:

“For many years our partners have valued the impact and scale of our SuperScreens. Now that our entire network can be accessed programmatically, even more brands can connect with the Westfield customer, with full motion content in the premium Westfield environment. Now having Australia’s leading Retail Out of Home offer 100 per cent on programmatic makes it a powerful and simple proposition.”

As part of its commitment to industry best practice, Scentre Group’s BrandSpace also utilises MOVE 1.5, the OMA’s upgraded audience measurement system, to improve the alignment and consistency of Digital Out of Home, whether it is traded programmatically or direct.

The inclusion of Move 1.5 as the data source of the impression multiplier in the market offering has been well received by partners. These advancements have been led by BrandSpace’s newly created Digital Sales and Programmatic team, whose remit is focused on digital growth solutions for all partners.

Recently appointed BrandSpace, national digital sales manager, Burzin Mehta (featured image) said:

“This evolved offering is in response to requests to make accessing our network of SmartScreens and SuperScreens easier and more impactful. By adopting enhanced industry standards, we are empowering our partners to make more informed decisions, whilst confidently demonstrating the impact and value we know our premium environments can achieve.”

The announcement comes as Scentre Group last month released its 2023 Half Year Results, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Key operational highlights included an increase in customer visitations to 314 million, 9.8 per cent more than the same period in 2022. This is driven by the Group’s unique activation program, including partnerships with Disney and Netball Australia.

The Group’s strategy has enabled its business partners to achieve annual sales of $27.8 billion to 30 June 2023, an increase of $4.9 billion or 21.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, representing another record level of sales across its portfolio. Demand for space across its Westfield destinations has also seen portfolio occupancy increase to 99.0 per cent, compared to 98.8 per cent at 30 June 2022.