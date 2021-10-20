10 Unveils Its 2022 Content Slate At Upfronts

Daniel Monaghan, senior vice president, content and programming, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve grown our viewing share and once again proven ourselves to be leaders in escapist entertainment across all platforms.

“Our linear free-to-air channels boast the youngest audience of any commercial network, with 30 per cent of our viewers under 39. Not only that, but we also have the most female audience – an astonishing 61 per cent – of any commercial network in Australia.

“I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Australian Survivor, MasterChef Australia, The Masked Singer Australia, The Project, Gogglebox Australia and Have You Been Paying Attention? continue to rule the under 50s demographic and dominate the national conversation.

“This year Network 10 has also attracted its biggest ever digital audience, with minutes viewed on 10 Play up 10 per cent year-on-year.

“In 2022, our flagship franchises are returning bigger and better than ever, and they’ll be complemented by premiere series like Hunted Australia, Would I Lie To You? Australia and First Dates Australia.

“We promise to maintain our impressive trajectory with a strong, consistent line-up of premium content for all audiences, across all channels and platforms.”

On January 3, Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown will return to the Aussie jungle for their eighth season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Morris said: “The Doctor and I had an absolute ball doing the show in Australia last season and we can’t wait to hack our way back into the so-called jungle in 2022. Everyone is going to love our latest bunch of camp mates!