10 Unveils Its 2022 Content Slate At Upfronts
10 has used today’s Upfronts to unveil its content offering for 2022 with oldies and new programming all on the menu.
Daniel Monaghan, senior vice president, content and programming, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve grown our viewing share and once again proven ourselves to be leaders in escapist entertainment across all platforms.
“Our linear free-to-air channels boast the youngest audience of any commercial network, with 30 per cent of our viewers under 39. Not only that, but we also have the most female audience – an astonishing 61 per cent – of any commercial network in Australia.
“I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Australian Survivor, MasterChef Australia, The Masked Singer Australia, The Project, Gogglebox Australia and Have You Been Paying Attention? continue to rule the under 50s demographic and dominate the national conversation.
“This year Network 10 has also attracted its biggest ever digital audience, with minutes viewed on 10 Play up 10 per cent year-on-year.
“In 2022, our flagship franchises are returning bigger and better than ever, and they’ll be complemented by premiere series like Hunted Australia, Would I Lie To You? Australia and First Dates Australia.
“We promise to maintain our impressive trajectory with a strong, consistent line-up of premium content for all audiences, across all channels and platforms.”
On January 3, Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown will return to the Aussie jungle for their eighth season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.
Morris said: “The Doctor and I had an absolute ball doing the show in Australia last season and we can’t wait to hack our way back into the so-called jungle in 2022. Everyone is going to love our latest bunch of camp mates!
“I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is the perfect show for summer. Expect loads of laughs, a few tears, some mind-blowing surprises and the most insane challenges ever seen on Australian TV.”
Following I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! the award-winning Australian Survivor will return for its most revolutionary season ever.
In Australian Survivor: Blood v Water, players will compete in pairs.
Adding a further level of intrigue, each pair is bound by blood: identical twins, married couples, in-laws, siblings and cousins. Survivor is ultimately an individual game… so what happens when you play bound to another player? Is it possible to betray the ones you love?
It’s unquestionably the best food show on the planet – and in 2022 MasterChef Australia makes a triumphant return – with a very tasty twist.
MasterChef Australia: Foodies vs Favourites will see 12 fresh-faced foodies face off against a dozen of the best chefs ever seen in the MasterChef kitchen, including Alvin Quah, Sarah Todd, Michael Weldon and the OG kitchen queen herself, Julie Goodwin. Once again, the action will unfold under the keen eye of judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen.
Leong said: “We are back for another action-packed season of thrills, chills and kitchen spills… we couldn’t be more pumped! Add to that a handful of new MasterChef foodies going head-to-head with beloved characters from the MasterChef universe over the years… and then of course there’s JULIE GOODWIN!
“If ever there was a time to feel connected through food, it’s now: MasterChef Australia is the hit of nostalgia, inspiration and feel-good fun we need as nation and Jock, Andy and I couldn’t be more excited to serve up a generous and heartfelt serving to audiences in 2022.”
Love guru Osher Günsberg will be back at the helm for all the romance, drama, roses and twinkling fairy lights of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Australia in 2022.
Günsberg said: “Get set for more love stories, more luxurious dates, and more whispering when we return with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Australia in 2022. We redefined dating shows with The Bachelorette Australia this year, and it’s set to be even better next season as we head to a major moment for this landmark franchise.
“10 seasons of any show is a major milestone, and as we hit that landmark with The Bachelor Australia, I’m just so excited to be a part of telling Australia’s favourite love story in a new and exciting way.”
Grab your backpack, lace up your runners and don’t forget to pack your passport (can I hear a hallelujah?) because The Amazing Race Australia will be back racing around the world in 2022.
Boasting the biggest local and international stars, TV’s premier mask-based singing show (OK, you guessed it – it’s The Masked Singer Australia) is back for a new series of spectacle and speculation.
Love to feel your heart pound and your adrenaline surge? Then in your household, Hunted Australia is set to be appointment viewing.
This radical social experiment sees ordinary Australians go on the run, attempting to avoid a crack team of expert hunters who are determined to track them down. Viewers will be plunged into the heart of the chase in what promises to be intense, edge-of-the-seat television.
No less nerve-racking – but a lot more heart-warming – will be First Dates Australia. In this show we’ll be helping singles from all over the country find a very special someone – and with a bit of luck, we’ll fan that first spark of romance into a hunk o’ burning love!
With no competition and no eliminations, this enchanting fly-on-the-wall series leaves plenty of space for love to blossom while perfectly capturing the nervous excitement that accompanies every first date.
Calling all human lie detectors! Would I Lie To You? Australia – based on the hilarious hit UK format – is making its way to 10 in 2022!
Host Chrissie Swan will direct two teams – captained by hilarious comedians Chris Taylor and Frank Woodley – as they navigate the far-fetched to the perfectly plausible. Trying to hoodwink each other with hilarious tall and twisted tales, it’s up to viewers to separate the truth from the fiction.
For even more LOLs, Have You Been Paying Attention? is back for its 10th season with quizmaster Tom Gleisner and series regulars Sam Pang and Ed Kavalee.
Gleisner said: “It has been so much fun hosting another season of HYBPA? and I hope that our show has provided an opportunity for audiences to enjoy watching something other
The Cheap Seats will continue to whack on Tuesday night’s funny bone with co-hosts Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald blitzing those blink-and-you-miss-it news stories for a generation who’ve forgotten how to read.
McDonald said: “We’ve loved bringing you the best bits of the week on The Cheap Seats! We’re already tinkering with the format (think Squid Game) and can’t wait to do it all again next year until Mel’s visa expires.”
There’s good news for animal lovers. We’ll continue our quest to find lonely dogs their fur-ever home when The Dog House Australia returns for a brand new series.
The First Inventors will transport you back in time – between 70,000 and 120,000 years ago – to a community in the midst of developing sophisticated stone tools, art, agriculture, irrigation and much more.
In this fascinating story of knowledge, resilience, and invention, presenter Rob Collins will meet and collaborate with First Nations authorities whose frontline fieldwork offers an exciting new insight into ancient Indigenous innovations and discoveries.
10’s Fab Four – Amanda Keller, Chris Brown, Barry Du Bois and Miguel Maestre – are suiting up for another season of The Living Room. Expect more food, more renovations, more inspiration – pretty much more of everything!
Oh, and don’t forget our favourite friends on the couch! 2022 just wouldn’t be the same without Gogglebox Australia! Award-winning current affairs show The Project enters its 13th year in 2022 and will continue to provide Australians with news delivered differently six nights a week.
10 News First will bring you the biggest and most comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news stories, while Studio 10 is back weekday mornings with its unpredictable mix of kooky fun and crazy energy.
In 2022, 10 is the home of Australian football and will proudly be broadcasting A-Leagues matches live, as well as FFA Cup games and all the big clashes featuring the Matildas and Socceroos.
And to our trophy cabinet we’re thrilled to have added the Emirates FA Cup – the world’s most prestigious domestic knockout football competition, featuring the biggest English clubs and the world’s greatest players.
After two years without any racing action at the famous Albert Park circuit, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix roars back to life in 2022, while 10 is proud to once again host all the excitement and glamour of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.
From all corners of the globe there are new seasons of Ambulance UK, The Dog House, NCIS, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Jamie Oliver and The Graham Norton Show.
On 10 Bold, there are plenty of fan favourites returning for the new year – shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Law & Order: SVU, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods and Bull. Jump on the couch, cancel all plans and get bingeing!
Meanwhile, 10 Peach continues to be the go-to channel for as much ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s nostalgia as you can handle.
Whether it’s Ramsay Street’s Neighbours, the lovable geeks of The Big Bang Theory, Mom’s dysfunctional family or your besties from Seinfeld and Friends… tuning in to 10 Peach will give you that crazy urge to dance about in a fountain or put on a puffy shirt.
And in what can only be described as a slam dunk… 10 Peach will proudly be covering two explosive NBL matches every Sunday. That’s a front row seat for four hours of world-class basketball each week.
Over on 10 Shake, it’s sitcoms, romcoms, stand-up comedy and everything in between.
Shows like PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue’s Clues & You!, The Loud House, The
Thundermans and Game Shakers will keep the little ones at bay, while The Office US, South
Park, Workaholics, Catfish, Comedy Central Roasts, Comedy Central Stand Up and a heap of Aussie stand up specials will have grown-ups laughing like lunatics.
After a year of enormous success, 10 Play is ready for another huge leap forward in 2022. We’ll be providing more exclusive content than ever before for all your fan-favourite programs including Australian Survivor, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, The Amazing Race Australia and The Masked Singer Australia.
From companion series like Australian Survivor’s Talking Tribal and The Masked Singer’s Behind The Mask, to fast- tracked international series like Survivor: South Africa and Bachelor In Paradise US, 10 Play will continue to be to the first-choice destination for behind the scenes and exclusive content.
And if you’re hungry for even more sport, 10 Play will continue to run pop-up channels and live sporting content for Bellator and football in 2022.
Plus: 2022 will have everyone scrambling for their AirPods when 10 Speaks delivers a fascinating range of must-hear podcasts, including Football Companion, The Project, Short Black, Professor and the Hack, Cocktails and Roses, Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal and an incredible true crime podcast.
