10 Pulls The Plug On Bachelor In Paradise

Channel 10 has pressed pause on Bachelor spin-off Bachelor In Paradise according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph reported the news on Thursday, revealing the show is not part of the network’s plans in 2021.

“We love all the excitement, drama and of course love that Bachelor In Paradise brings, but we have decided to rest it in 2021,” a 10 spokesperson told the Tele.

The news came as 10 unveiled a slate of new programming for 2021 including Making It Australia, The Dog House Australia and The First Inventorsas part of its Upfronts.

Unfortunately for Bachelor In Paradise, the show did not fit into the content plan.

Given the show is usually shot in Fiji, there were always going to be certain challenges filming a new season with COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the fact that viewers were down this year compared to 2019 was more likely the deciding factor.

So is this the end of Bachelor In Paradise?

Fortunately for ‘Bachie’ fans, 10 left the door slightly ajar for a Bachelor In Paradise return at a later date.

There was drama following the conclusion of this year’s season, with it revealed contestant Jamie Doran would be launching legal action against Network 10 and Warner Bros. Australia for his portrayal on the show.